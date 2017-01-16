Latest News from Cary NC

Hurricanes Show Dominance During Weekend Games

Over the weekend, the Carolina Hurricanes played back-to-back home games and didn't show any sign of exhaustion, winning both games handily.
Photos: Snow in Cary

The town got hit with snow over the past weekend. As it melts, here are a few moments from the cold weather frozen in time.
Morrisville, Cary Named State's Best Suburbs

Both Cary and Morrisville have been lauded for recent economic growth but part of that development comes down to who wants to live here. And a recent study shows that these are the top two best suburbs in the state to live.
Cary Preschool Raises More than 100 Pounds of Food

School is often about more than teaching math, science and how to read. It can impart skills and lessons. And one local school taught its students through a food drive that raised more than 100 pounds for Triangle hunger relief.
Sheila Ogle Sells Downtown Matthews House

Downtown Cary is rapidly growing now but there are still businesses from before the recent boom. One of the most distinctive is the Matthews House, which is now under new ownership for the first time in 14 years.
Movie Reviews: A Monster Calls and Hidden Figures

A Monster Calls, directed by J.A. Bayona (The Impossible), is a fantasy drama about a young boy dealing with his mother’s terminal illness and is an emotional and deeply satisfying family film that deals with loss in as honest a way as a film with a giant tree monster can.

