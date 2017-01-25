Latest News from Cary NC

Cary Town Council: 1/24/17

The latest Cary Town Council meeting saw the culmination of seven years of work as council voted to approve the Cary Community Plan, as well as other votes on Lazy Daze, vehicle fees and more.
Weekend Events: Art Loop, Three Kings Parade and More

The final week of the month is always big in Cary. Art Loop is going on all over town, plus there's snow tubing at Bond Park, the Three Kings parade and more.
Cary Local Joins North Carolina Courage

The big unveiling of Cary's professional women's soccer team came only a few days before the league's draft. And with that draft, Panther Creek graduate and Cary local Claire Wagner joined her new home town team.
North Carolina Chain Opening Cary Location

While restaurant chain Charlie Grainger's started in North Carolina, the Triangle has not had a chance to eat at one of the stores locally. That changes in a few weeks as Charlie Grainger's is opening in town.
Movie Reviews: Split and 20th Century Women

Split marks a welcome return for Shyamalan, who crafts a highly entertaining and tense ride that features stand out turns from McAvoy and newcomer Anya Taylor-Joy.

