Latest News from Cary NC
Cary Hosting Triangle Pole Dance Championship
Pole dancing has become a new trend for people interested in exercise, combining dance with a workout. And to try and find the best dancers in the country, Cary is hosting the Triangle's championship.
Canes Collapse in Last 5 Minutes in 3-0 Loss to the Kings
It was a tight checking game for the first 55 minutes last night before the bottom fell out for the Canes as the LA Kings scored 3 goals in the last 5 minutes.
Cary Seniors Organizing Food Drive
Even when the holiday season is over, the push for donations continues. And at Waltonwood Cary Parkway, residents are putting together a food and supply drive for Dorcas Ministries and are asking the community for help.
Cary Mayor Talks Growth and Challenges
Just as every elected leader gives a yearly assessment of their community, Cary Mayor Harold Weinbrecht will give his State of the Town address soon. But before that, Weinbrecht discussed the town at a Cary Chamber meeting and, while optimistic, he laid out the challenges that will undo the Cary way of life if not acted upon now.
Cary Chef in Fundraising Tournament for Lucy Daniels Center
The Lucy Daniels Center provides important services for Cary and the Triangle area, and now, one Cary chef is competing in their first ever tournament to help promote the cause.
Business Bits: New Restaurants, Clothing Stores and More
2017 is bringing a lot of change to Cary as many new businesses are opening up in and around town.
Harold’s Blog: New Business, Expo Opening and More
This week consisted of a few meetings and a ceremony.
Tech-Based Education Center Opening in Cary
As jobs of the future look to require more understanding of science and math, a new after-school and camp in Cary is looking at ways to use new technology to help students better learn STEM concepts.
Weekend Events: Art Loop, Three Kings Parade and More
The final week of the month is always big in Cary. Art Loop is going on all over town, plus there's snow tubing at Bond Park, the Three Kings parade and more.
Movie Reviews: Split and 20th Century Women
Split marks a welcome return for Shyamalan, who crafts a highly entertaining and tense ride that features stand out turns from McAvoy and newcomer Anya Taylor-Joy.
