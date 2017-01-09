Latest News from Cary NC
Women's Champion Soccer Team Coming to Cary
When the Carolina RailHawks announced they were becoming North Carolina FC and were building a new stadium, they also said a professional women's soccer team was coming. Now we know Cary's new team will be the league's current champions.
Harold's Blog: Cary Community Plan, Council Meeting and More
This was the first full week of the year. With the exception of Monday, this was a busy week.
Canes Start New Home Point Streak With 4-3 OT Win Against The Bruins
Nearly 12,000 brave souls trekked out to the PNC Arena on Sunday to watch the Canes and Bruins make it three for three in games going into overtime this season with the home team winning each time. The youngsters of Teuvo Teravainen and Sebastian Aho worked their magic to secure the desperately needed two points for the Canes in the overtime.
Economist Talks Trump's Impact on Cary, North Carolina
Every year is a chance to evaluate the local economy but when a new president comes to power, it is particularly important to look at what changes may come and what impact they will have. That's what hundreds of business leaders in Cary did as economist Michael Walden tried to chart out 2017.
Gardening: Taking Care of Visiting Birds
It’s cold outside and you’re feeling friendly to the birds. What can you do at this time of year to make friends with the birds in your neighborhood and give them an extra boost in tough times? It’s still not too late to begin!
Cary Town Council: 1/5/17
In Cary's first Town Council meeting of 2017, the town approved a new benefit plan for staff, started funding for improvement projects around Cary and heard ideas about new programs and rezoning.
