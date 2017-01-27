Latest News from Cary NC

Cary Hosting Triangle Pole Dance Championship

Pole dancing has become a new trend for people interested in exercise, combining dance with a workout. And to try and find the best dancers in the country, Cary is hosting the Triangle's championship.
Canes Collapse in Last 5 Minutes in 3-0 Loss to the Kings

It was a tight checking game for the first 55 minutes last night before the bottom fell out for the Canes as the LA Kings scored 3 goals in the last 5 minutes.
Cary Seniors Organizing Food Drive

Even when the holiday season is over, the push for donations continues. And at Waltonwood Cary Parkway, residents are putting together a food and supply drive for Dorcas Ministries and are asking the community for help.
Cary Mayor Talks Growth and Challenges

Just as every elected leader gives a yearly assessment of their community, Cary Mayor Harold Weinbrecht will give his State of the Town address soon. But before that, Weinbrecht discussed the town at a Cary Chamber meeting and, while optimistic, he laid out the challenges that will undo the Cary way of life if not acted upon now.
Cary Chef in Fundraising Tournament for Lucy Daniels Center

The Lucy Daniels Center provides important services for Cary and the Triangle area, and now, one Cary chef is competing in their first ever tournament to help promote the cause.
Business Bits: New Restaurants, Clothing Stores and More

2017 is bringing a lot of change to Cary as many new businesses are opening up in and around town.

