Latest News from Cary NC

Lazy Daze Permanently Extended to Two Days

For the 40th Lazy Daze last year, the Town of Cary made it the biggest one yet at two days. And after an outpouring of support, it is now going to be two days long for the foreseeable future.
Photos: Hemlock Bluffs Prescribed Burn

Every year, the Hemlock Bluffs does a controlled burn and looking for the right conditions means the timing can come down to the hour. So we got a rare opportunity to go to the nature preserve and see the burn first hand.
Education: Bill Fletcher February 2017 Newsletter

Thoughts for February 2017 from Bill Fletcher, Member of the Wake County Board of Education.
Looking at the Near and Far Future of Downtown Cary

Downtown Cary is one of the most rapidly growing parts of the town, if not the most. So to better understand the area, Cary's Downtown Manager Ted Boyd laid out piece by piece what is happening downtown and what could happen in the future.
2017 Guide to Valentine's Day in Cary

Valentine's Day is only a few weeks away but there is always a build-up to this romantic holiday. So follow our guide to find the best way to plan a special event for your partner.
Lori's Blog: 2017 Council Retreat

Since I’ve been on Council and for a number of years before that, the Cary Town Council and Town Staff have taken a few days every year to pause and plan for the upcoming year.

Aho’s Hat Trick Leads Canes Over Flyers, 5-1

Sebastian Aho is just 19 years old but plays with the confidence and savvy of a seasoned veteran who has played hockey for 19 years, scored his first career Hat Trick against the Flyers in a solid game for the entire team after the All Star break.
