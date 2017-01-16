Latest News from Cary NC
http://carycitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/HaroldsBlog-Jan16-Featured.jpg 497 800 Harold Weinbrecht http://carycitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/cc-logo-450.png Harold Weinbrecht2017-01-16 10:41:072017-01-16 09:41:16Harold's Blog: Local Lab, Dreamfest and More
Harold's Blog: Local Lab, Dreamfest and More
This week was an unusually slow week in the mayor’s office.
http://carycitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/CanesIsles2.jpg 550 800 Bob Fennel http://carycitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/cc-logo-450.png Bob Fennel2017-01-16 09:22:392017-01-16 09:22:39Hurricanes Show Dominance During Weekend Games
Hurricanes Show Dominance During Weekend Games
Over the weekend, the Carolina Hurricanes played back-to-back home games and didn't show any sign of exhaustion, winning both games handily.
http://carycitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/Snow6.jpg 550 800 staff http://carycitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/cc-logo-450.png staff2017-01-13 13:30:322017-01-13 09:32:02Photos: Snow in Cary
Photos: Snow in Cary
The town got hit with snow over the past weekend. As it melts, here are a few moments from the cold weather frozen in time.
http://carycitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/CaryMorrisville-Suburb-1.jpg 467 800 staff http://carycitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/cc-logo-450.png staff2017-01-13 10:29:432017-01-13 09:30:31Morrisville, Cary Named State's Best Suburbs
Morrisville, Cary Named State's Best Suburbs
Both Cary and Morrisville have been lauded for recent economic growth but part of that development comes down to who wants to live here. And a recent study shows that these are the top two best suburbs in the state to live.
http://carycitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/FoodDriveChesterbrook1.jpg 550 800 Michael Papich http://carycitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/cc-logo-450.png Michael Papich2017-01-13 09:25:152017-01-13 09:09:28Cary Preschool Raises More than 100 Pounds of Food
Cary Preschool Raises More than 100 Pounds of Food
School is often about more than teaching math, science and how to read. It can impart skills and lessons. And one local school taught its students through a food drive that raised more than 100 pounds for Triangle hunger relief.
http://carycitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/MatthewsHouse-2.jpg 467 800 Michael Papich http://carycitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/cc-logo-450.png Michael Papich2017-01-12 14:01:332017-01-12 13:59:58Sheila Ogle Sells Downtown Matthews House
Sheila Ogle Sells Downtown Matthews House
Downtown Cary is rapidly growing now but there are still businesses from before the recent boom. One of the most distinctive is the Matthews House, which is now under new ownership for the first time in 14 years.
Cary Business
Sheila Ogle Sells Downtown Matthews House
Downtown Cary is rapidly growing now but there are still businesses from before the recent boom. One of the most distinctive is the Matthews House, which is now under new ownership for the first time in 14 years.
Harold’s Blog
Harold’s Blog: Local Lab, Dreamfest and More
This week was an unusually slow week in the mayor’s office.
Education
Cary Preschool Raises More than 100 Pounds of Food
School is often about more than teaching math, science and how to read. It can impart skills and lessons. And one local school taught its students through a food drive that raised more than 100 pounds for Triangle hunger relief.
Arts
Photos: Snow in Cary
The town got hit with snow over the past weekend. As it melts, here are a few moments from the cold weather frozen in time.
Sports
Hurricanes Show Dominance During Weekend Games
Over the weekend, the Carolina Hurricanes played back-to-back home games and didn't show any sign of exhaustion, winning both games handily.
Events
Weekend Events: Dreamfest, Art Exhibit and More
Last weekend, the snow and ice might have put a damper on your plans but with nothing more than some possible rain forecast, it should be smooth sailing for some weekend events.
Food
Cary Preschool Raises More than 100 Pounds of Food
School is often about more than teaching math, science and how to read. It can impart skills and lessons. And one local school taught its students through a food drive that raised more than 100 pounds for Triangle hunger relief.
Movies
Movie Reviews: A Monster Calls and Hidden Figures
A Monster Calls, directed by J.A. Bayona (The Impossible), is a fantasy drama about a young boy dealing with his mother’s terminal illness and is an emotional and deeply satisfying family film that deals with loss in as honest a way as a film with a giant tree monster can.
Inside CaryCitizen
Maps
Directories