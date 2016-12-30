Latest News from Cary NC
Cary Named as Top "Boomtown" Nationwide
Cary has accumulated many different accolades, related to its growth, unemployment rate, safety and more. But one report has gathered multiple factors into one term, "boomtown," and has named Cary as 2016's top boomtown.
Coming Films to the Cary Theater – January
It's a new year and that means a new list of films and performances at the Cary Theater, including a Frame By Frame series to analyze top-quality movies.
Garage Brothers Opening New Store Downtown
As you go through your attics and garages over the holiday season, don’t be so quick to throw out any old items you find. As Garage Brothers can attest, with their new thrift store opening in Downtown Cary, most everything can be reused.
Rachel Dolezal Removed from Cary's Dreamfest 2017
When the Town of Cary announced its plans for 2017's Dreamfest, it garnered attention but not all of it positive because of one of the planned speakers. Now, controversial speaker Rachel Dolezal is no longer a part of the event.
Cary and Morrisville Host Chinese Film Exhibit
Films made in China have been around almost as long as film itself – 111 years, in fact. We know that precise number because Morrisville and Cary hosted an exhibit this week in honor of 111 years of film in China.
Movie Reviews: Passengers and La La Land
Passengers crafts a gorgeous looking science fiction film, but even with beautiful scenery and two charismatic leads, never quite lives up to its unique premise.
