Latest News from Cary NC

Tech-Based Education Center Opening in Cary

As jobs of the future look to require more understanding of science and math, a new after-school and camp in Cary is looking at ways to use new technology to help students better learn STEM concepts.
Cary Student Representing Community in Speech Contest

Every year, the American Legion works with high school students in a variety of ways to try and build up civic engagement. Part of their work is the Oratorical Competition and next week, one Cary student will be representing us in the District Contest.
Waist Trainers: A Questionable Trend in Fitness

In the world of fitness fads, one new trend is something called a "waist trainer." And if you have heard about it or are curious, a closer look at its medical impact shows it may not be the ideal treatment.
Specialty Stores: Mithai Indian Café

For people with specific dietary needs, it can be difficult finding stores that cater to their needs, especially when it comes to dessert. But at Mithai Indian Café in Cary, traditional Indian recipes help make the desserts as clean and natural as possible.
Weekend Events: Table Tennis, Live Music and More

This weekend, Garage Brothers is opening up in Cary. There's also sledding at Waverly Place, a tennis tournament and The Beatles.
Cary's Freestyle Soccer Star: Indi Cowie

Many people watch sports for the spirit of competition but there is much more than can be done with athletics. For proof, just look at Indi Cowie, a Cary resident who is making a career off her ability to perform amazing feats with a soccer ball.
Movie Reviews: Live By Night and Silence

Live By Night, directed by and starring Ben Affleck, is a gangster drama set against the backdrop of prohibition. While there are moments of greatness here, Affleck seems to struggle with his focus on what exactly the story is, delivering a watchable, albeit muddled, viewing experience.
