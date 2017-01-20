Latest News from Cary NC
http://carycitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/Zaniac1.jpg 550 800 Michael Papich http://carycitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/cc-logo-450.png Michael Papich2017-01-20 10:17:342017-01-20 10:18:58Tech-Based Education Center Opening in Cary
Tech-Based Education Center Opening in Cary
As jobs of the future look to require more understanding of science and math, a new after-school and camp in Cary is looking at ways to use new technology to help students better learn STEM concepts.
http://carycitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/American-Legion-Oratory-Contest.jpg 550 800 Michael Papich http://carycitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/cc-logo-450.png Michael Papich2017-01-19 13:24:122017-01-20 08:48:42Cary Student Representing Community in Speech Contest
Cary Student Representing Community in Speech Contest
Every year, the American Legion works with high school students in a variety of ways to try and build up civic engagement. Part of their work is the Oratorical Competition and next week, one Cary student will be representing us in the District Contest.
http://carycitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/JointChiro-WaistTrainer1.jpg 550 800 Community Contributor http://carycitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/cc-logo-450.png Community Contributor2017-01-19 10:30:082017-01-19 10:55:35Waist Trainers: A Questionable Trend in Fitness
Waist Trainers: A Questionable Trend in Fitness
In the world of fitness fads, one new trend is something called a "waist trainer." And if you have heard about it or are curious, a closer look at its medical impact shows it may not be the ideal treatment.
http://carycitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/Mithai5.jpg 550 800 Michael Papich http://carycitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/cc-logo-450.png Michael Papich2017-01-18 13:23:202017-01-18 13:23:20Specialty Stores: Mithai Indian Café
Specialty Stores: Mithai Indian Café
For people with specific dietary needs, it can be difficult finding stores that cater to their needs, especially when it comes to dessert. But at Mithai Indian Café in Cary, traditional Indian recipes help make the desserts as clean and natural as possible.
http://carycitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/WeekendEvents-Jan17-Featured.jpg 549 800 staff http://carycitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/cc-logo-450.png staff2017-01-18 10:06:102017-01-20 09:28:17Weekend Events: Table Tennis, Live Music and More
Weekend Events: Table Tennis, Live Music and More
This weekend, Garage Brothers is opening up in Cary. There's also sledding at Waverly Place, a tennis tournament and The Beatles.
http://carycitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/IndiCowie.jpg 550 800 Michael Papich http://carycitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/cc-logo-450.png Michael Papich2017-01-17 13:19:112017-01-18 09:05:17Cary's Freestyle Soccer Star: Indi Cowie
Cary's Freestyle Soccer Star: Indi Cowie
Many people watch sports for the spirit of competition but there is much more than can be done with athletics. For proof, just look at Indi Cowie, a Cary resident who is making a career off her ability to perform amazing feats with a soccer ball.
Cary Business
Tech-Based Education Center Opening in Cary
As jobs of the future look to require more understanding of science and math, a new after-school and camp in Cary is looking at ways to use new technology to help students better learn STEM concepts.
Harold’s Blog
Harold’s Blog: Local Lab, Dreamfest and More
This week was an unusually slow week in the mayor’s office.
Education
Tech-Based Education Center Opening in Cary
As jobs of the future look to require more understanding of science and math, a new after-school and camp in Cary is looking at ways to use new technology to help students better learn STEM concepts.
Arts
Movie Reviews: Live By Night and Silence
Live By Night, directed by and starring Ben Affleck, is a gangster drama set against the backdrop of prohibition. While there are moments of greatness here, Affleck seems to struggle with his focus on what exactly the story is, delivering a watchable, albeit muddled, viewing experience.
Sports
Cary’s Freestyle Soccer Star: Indi Cowie
Many people watch sports for the spirit of competition but there is much more than can be done with athletics. For proof, just look at Indi Cowie, a Cary resident who is making a career off her ability to perform amazing feats with a soccer ball.
Events
Weekend Events: Table Tennis, Live Music and More
This weekend, Garage Brothers is opening up in Cary. There's also sledding at Waverly Place, a tennis tournament and The Beatles.
Food
Specialty Stores: Mithai Indian Café
For people with specific dietary needs, it can be difficult finding stores that cater to their needs, especially when it comes to dessert. But at Mithai Indian Café in Cary, traditional Indian recipes help make the desserts as clean and natural as possible.
Movies
Movie Reviews: Live By Night and Silence
Live By Night, directed by and starring Ben Affleck, is a gangster drama set against the backdrop of prohibition. While there are moments of greatness here, Affleck seems to struggle with his focus on what exactly the story is, delivering a watchable, albeit muddled, viewing experience.
Inside CaryCitizen
Maps
Directories