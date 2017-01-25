Latest News from Cary NC
Cary Town Council: 1/24/17
The latest Cary Town Council meeting saw the culmination of seven years of work as council voted to approve the Cary Community Plan, as well as other votes on Lazy Daze, vehicle fees and more.
Weekend Events: Art Loop, Three Kings Parade and More
The final week of the month is always big in Cary. Art Loop is going on all over town, plus there's snow tubing at Bond Park, the Three Kings parade and more.
Cary Local Joins North Carolina Courage
The big unveiling of Cary's professional women's soccer team came only a few days before the league's draft. And with that draft, Panther Creek graduate and Cary local Claire Wagner joined her new home town team.
North Carolina Chain Opening Cary Location
While restaurant chain Charlie Grainger's started in North Carolina, the Triangle has not had a chance to eat at one of the stores locally. That changes in a few weeks as Charlie Grainger's is opening in town.
Movie Reviews: Split and 20th Century Women
Split marks a welcome return for Shyamalan, who crafts a highly entertaining and tense ride that features stand out turns from McAvoy and newcomer Anya Taylor-Joy.
Harold's Blog: New Business, Expo Opening and More
This week consisted of a few meetings and a ceremony.
Tech-Based Education Center Opening in Cary
As jobs of the future look to require more understanding of science and math, a new after-school and camp in Cary is looking at ways to use new technology to help students better learn STEM concepts.
