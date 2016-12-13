HMart Announces Grand Opening Date

Story originally appeared on FoodCary.

Cary, NC – After an eager wait by the Triangle community, HMart has an official opening date, plus special events and deals planned.

Mark Your Calendar

The HMart in Cary, located on High House Road has announced Thursday, December 22, 2016 as its opening date.

This will be the first North Carolina location for the nationwide Korean grocery chain. As such, there has been a lot of public interest in the new grocery store since it announced it would be coming more than a year ago in the old Lowes Food location in the Cornerstone Shopping Center.

“HMart is well known as the ‘One-Stop Shopping’ place for all shoppers in different ethnicities, backgrounds, and ages. We strongly believe that HMart Cary would be the foremost place that all people of different ethnicities, backgrounds, and ages could visit, communicate, and enjoy,” said a member of HMart’s marketing team. “As all of our mission and philosophy meets with Cary, thus we have chosen Cary as our first store in North Carolina. We thank to all the customers who have waited for Cary grand opening.”

To go along with the grand opening, HMart is advertising Korean music and dance, as well as face painting, balloons and a bonus gift with any purchases of $30 or more.

“HMart assures to provide differentiation goods to meet the needs of the customers of all diversities and provide superb services,” said Jung-Ho Bae, manager of the Cary location. “HMart thanks to all the customers who have waited for Cary grand opening.”

In addition to HMart’s groceries, with a focus on Korean products, there will be several in-store food retailers to fill the 46,000 square foot space, including:

Kang Nam Town – South Korean restaurant chain

Deli Manjoo – Snack vendor

BBQ Chicken – Korean style chicken

Thai Pantry – Thai cuisine

don-Don: Udon-Donburi noodles

Tuski – Ramen and Japanese food

SGD Tofu House – Korean style soup

Tous les Jours – Full service bakery

There will also be cosmetics from Tony Moly Cosmetics.

“On behalf of our citizens and Council, we’re thrilled to welcome HMart to its first North Carolina location,” said Cary Mayor Harold Weinbrecht. “This grand opening means more jobs, for our friends and neighbors that are just the best holiday gift to any family, not to mention the increase in variety that this unique grocer brings to our retail mix.”

The Cary store will be HMart’s 56th store nationwide since starting in New York in 1982.

HMart is located at 1961 High House Rd. in Cary.

Story by Michael Papich. Photos courtesy of HMart and Michael Papich. Coverage on CaryCitizen is sponsored in part by Thai Spices & Sushi in Cary.