Primary Care Facility Opening in Cary

Cary, NC – While Wake County has strong growth in some areas, there is still community need, particularly when it comes to health care. To address this, Cary will now have a primary care facility open, courtesy of Dorcas Ministries.

New Health Center

Dorcas Ministries has partnered with Advance Community Health to open this primary care facility that will serve patients of all ages while using a sliding fee scale to accommodate all patient income levels.

Opening on Tuesday, January 3, 2017, the High House Road facility next to Dorcas Ministries will have five rooms for seeing patients.

“We’re prepared to see 18 to 22 patients on a daily basis,” said Nikki Marshall, director of operations for the Advance Community Health clinic.

With the five patients rooms, these will include space for storage such as refrigerators for vaccines and office and IT space for charting and documentation.

Providing Access

With the new primary care facility, Advance Community Health and Dorcas Ministries hope to get health care to people who have had a difficult time getting seen or finding treatment.

“It’s all about accessibility. That’s where we find the barriers,” said Datanya Betts, the facility’s nurse practitioner.

When Dorcas Ministries’ Development Director Rose Cornelious talked about the primary care facility earlier this year, she said the facility would help people with chronic health concerns who often do not treat their illness because their insurance doesn’t cover it or they cannot afford treatment. With the primary care facility open, Betts said those same people will now be able to have someone look into their condition.

“It makes it accessible,” Betts said. “And it’s not only chronic issues but it’s getting help with acute issues too.”

In the first year of the facility, Betts said the main goals are to foster partnerships.

“Our first goal is to build teamwork, then create a partnership with the community,” Betts said. “And create a partnership with the businesses in the area to get their employees health care.”

Cary’s Advance Community Health primary care facility is located on 173 High House Rd. and starting Tuesday, January 3, 2017 is open from Monday to Friday, 8:30 AM to 5 PM.

Story and photos by Michael Papich.