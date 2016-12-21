Green Hope High School Honored as Top Men’s Soccer Team

Cary, NC – Green Hope High School has had a strong semester so far, with multiple state, conference and regional victories in a variety of sports. But the athletics department’s top honor came with their ranking as the top men’s soccer team in the nation.

One in 16,000

Green Hope’s title as the number one men’s soccer team nationwide comes from MaxPreps, a high school sports new site partnered with CBS Sports that ranks teams all over the country.

Students filled Green Hope’s gymnasium on Wednesday, December 21, 2016 for the presentation. This award comes after the Green Hope Falcons won their third state championship in school history, defeating Porter Ridge High School from Union County 3-0. Before that game, Porter Ridge were undefeated.

“You neer know what’s going to happen in the future but you can prepare,” said David Corsbie, head coach of the men’s soccer team. “Whether in academics or athletics or being a good member of your family, you can prepare.”

The Falcons’ accomplishments at the state championships were not the only reason they were ranked so highly by MaxPreps.

“Not only did you win the state championships, but you had a 28-1 season,” said Ray Dungee, regional representative for MaxPreps. “Among the nation, you finished first, out of more than 16,000 schools and teams.”

On top of their ranking as the top team nationwide, the Army National Guard presented the team with the Minuteman of Concord as a trophy recognizing Green Hope’s accomplishment. The team was one of 10 nationwide to be visited on MaxPrep’s Tour of Champions, which was presented by the Army National Guard.

“We get excited about trophies and rankings, but I want you to take pride in the moment,” Corsbie said.

Other accolades for Green Hope High School’s athletics this season include state championships for volleyball and regional championships for men’s and women’s cross country and conference championships for women’s soccer.

Story and photos by Michael Papich.