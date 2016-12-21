Weekend Events: Holiday Music, Gift Ideas and More

Cary, NC – This weekend will have lots of holidays, from Christmas on Sunday, the first night of Chanukah on Saturday and Festivus on Friday. But if you want to spend the holidays out and about, here are some of the events going on around Cary.

For a full list of events, check out the CaryCitizen calendar. And for all holiday events, look at our events guide.

Thursday, December 22, 2016

Gift-Wrapping assistance is available every day until Christmas Eve. Second Chance Pet Adoption, the Triangle’s no-kill shelter, will be wrapping gifts and is taking donations for the pet shelter. It is at Crossroads Plaza and is open from noon to 9 PM.

The Cary Theater is closing out the year with lots of classic Christmas movies. On Thursday, you can go see the murder-mystery thriller Christmas Holiday at 7 PM and the childhood comedy A Christmas Story at 9 PM.

For more Thursday events, go to our calendar.

Friday, Saturday and Sunday

With Friday, December 23, 2016, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, there are not many events going on around Cary. You can still catch the Chinese Lantern Festival at Koka Booth Amphitheater open from 6 to 10 PM.

Also, while it isn’t the weekend, there will be a Community Menorah Lighting on Monday, December 26, 2016, put on by Chabad of Cary. There will be snacks at 4:15 PM and then the lighting at 5 PM, at 220 N Salem St. in Apex.

To see more of what’s happening around Christmas day, go on our calendar.

Around the Triangle

Science Café is a free comedy event with comedian Brian Malow to teach and learn about science and space with humor. It takes place on Thursday, December 22, 2016 from 7 to 8:30 PM at the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences.

A Candlelight Christmas is a performance by the North Carolina Symphony with the Raleigh Children’s Christmas Chorus, playing music fitting the season at Meymandi Concert Hall at 7 PM on Friday, December 23, 2016.

Durham Holiday Farmers Market is a last-minute chance to get some fresh food and handmade gifts. The market is open on Christmas Eve from 10 AM to noon at 501 Foster St. in Durham.

For more events, check out the CaryCitizen calendar. Photos by Michael Papich and Hal Goodtree.