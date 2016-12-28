Weekend Events: Kwanzaa, New Year’s Eve and More

Cary, NC – The year is already nearly over and 2017 is right around the corner. So to help ring in the new year, here are some fun events going on around Cary.

For more events, head over to the CaryCitizen calendar.

Thursday, December 29, 2016

Cary’s Kwanzaa Celebration is this Thursday at the Cary Arts Center. Doors open at 11 AM with music, dancing, booths and a talk by Wake County Judge Vince Rozier, all presented by the Ujima Group.

The Cary Theater is winding down from Christmas movies and is showing a few independent films throughout the weekend, starting on Thursday with the drama The Vessel at 7 PM and action film Blood Father at 9 PM.

For more Thursday events, check out our calendar.

Friday, December 30, 2016

Wine Away Friday is an event at Chatham Hill Winery with music by Church Street Jazz and wine for sampling or taking in glasses. It runs from 7 to 10 PM with opportunities to sit inside or outside under the stars.

Fortnight Brewing is hosting Nashville rock/folk due You Knew Me When. The band will be performing at 7 PM and there is no cover charge.

To find more Friday events, go to our calendar.

Saturday, December 31, 2016

We have a full list of New Year’s Eve parties, shows and celebrations around Cary.

Sunday, January 1, 2017

The Umstead Hotel and Spa is holding a New Year’s Day brunch with French toast, eggs with crab cakes, shrimp and more. Brunch runs from 8 AM to 1:30 PM.

Watch the first movie of the year at the Cary Theater with the documentary The Lovers and the Despot about the true story of filmmakers kidnapped to make a monster movie for North Korean dictator Kim Jong-Il. The movie starts at 2 PM.

There are more Sunday events on our calendar.

Around the Triangle

Art in the Evening is a free event at the North Carolina Museum of Art where local musicians perform. On Friday, December 30, jazz band Peter Lamb and the Wolves will be playing at 5:30 PM.

The Carolina Hurricanes are playing their last home game of the year at the PNC Arena, taking on the Chicago Blackhawks. The Hurricanes have been playing strong lately, especially at home, so this should be a good game to watch, starting at 7 PM on Friday, December 30.

Durham’s Christmas Tree Challenge starts on Friday, December 30, with more than 70 trees decorated by businesses and non-profits lining American Tobacco campus. Head over and check out these unique and colorful designs, up until Monday, January 2, 2017.

From the CaryCitizen calendar. Photos by DIVA007 and Gary Ullah.