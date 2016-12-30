Cary, NC – It’s a new year and that means a new list of films and performances at the Cary Theater, including a Frame By Frame series to analyze top-quality movies.

Frame By Frame Series

Robert Milazzo, founder of the Modern School of Film, will be holding another Frame By Frame series at the Cary Theater where throughout the month, movies will be shown and Milazzo will periodically stop the film to have the audience discuss and dissect what is happening for further analysis.

The Diving Bell and the Butterfly – Tuesday, January 3, 2017 at 7 PM

Reservoir Dogs – Tuesday, January 10, 2017 at 7 PM

Certified Copy – Tuesday, January 24, 2017 at 7 PM

The Babadook – Tuesday, January 31, 2017 at 7 PM

Star Trek Memorial

To celebrate 50 years of Star Trek, the Cary Theater will be playing a documentary about the sci-fi phenomenon, as well as movies with the classic and Next Generation cast.

For The Love of Spock – Friday, January 27, 2017 at 7 PM; Saturday, January 28, 2017 at 7 PM; Sunday, January 29, 2017 at 2 PM

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan – Friday, January 27, 2017 at 9:30 PM

Star Trek: First Contact – Saturday, January 28 at 9:30 PM

Feature Films

The Cary Theater also brings some of the biggest independent films of the past months to the local theater for audiences to see.

Harry and Snowman – Thursday, January 5, 2017 at 2 and 7 PM; Friday, January 6, 2017 at 9:15 PM; Saturday, January 7, 2017 at 7 PM

Notes on Blindness – Sunday, January 8, 2017 at 2 PM; Thursday, January 12, 2017 at 7 PM; Thursday, January 19, 2017 at 2 PM

Moonlight – Thursday, January 19, 2017 at 7 PM; Friday, January 20, 2017 at 9:30 PM; Sunday, January 22, 2017 at 2 PM

Documentaries

Every month, the Cary Theater brings entertaining and thought-provoking documentaries.

The Lovers and the Despot – Sunday, January 1, 2017 at 2 PM; Thursday, January 5, 2017 at 9 PM; Friday, January 6, 2017 at 7 PM; Saturday, January 7, 2017 at 9 PM

The Beatles: Eight Days a Week – The Touring Years – Thursday, January 12, 2017 at 9 PM; Thursday, January 19, 2017 at 9:30 PM; Friday, January 20, 2017 at 7 PM

Maya Angelou: And Still I Rise – Sunday, January 15, 2017 at 2 PM

Children’s Movies

Alongside documentaries and mature, independent films, the Cary Theater also offers kids’ movies. These are part of Film Day, Fun Day, where children can talk, play and walk around during the movies.

Rio – Tuesday, January 10, 2017 at 10 AM

Doctor Dolittle – Tuesday, January 24, 2017 at 10 AM

Performances

The Cary Theater is a nearby location for musicians and stand-up comedians.

Stand-up with Caleb Synan – Friday, January 13, 2017 at 8 PM

The Taters and Russ Varnell and His Too Country Band, Presented by Six String – Friday, January 21, 2017 at 8 PM

MLK Dreamfest Poetry Event – Saturday, January 14, 2017 at 7 PM

Rough Cuts Review – Tuesday, January 17, 2017 at 7 PM

