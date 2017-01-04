Likely Chance of Snow This Weekend in Cary

Cary, NC – As much as it sometimes surprises our neighbors to the North, Cary and Central North Carolina do get snow every year or so and it looks like this weekend is our time.

Snow Day

Multiple weather outlets are predicting snowfall in Cary on Saturday, with precipitation starting late Friday night and staying strong through about 4 PM on Saturday. Temperatures on Saturday are forecast to be around 30 degrees Fahrenheit with a daily average of around 50 degrees Fahrenheit.

The weather is expected to be sunny and clear on Sunday, although temperatures should be around the same.

Between one and three inches of snow is predicted to accumulate in Cary and while that’s not anything to panic about, now is a good time to think about any shopping you’ll need to do close to Saturday and get on it now. You don’t want to be stuck in line at the grocery store because you forgot you needed a carton of eggs while everyone else is loading up on rice and cereal.

Driving With Snow

Roads in Cary are currently being salted so if you are going to be driving, remember important snow-driving tips. Always be alert and pay attention to what’s going on around you; do not drive if you are already tired or groggy.

Everything takes longer on a wet or icy road so break and accelerate slowly and give yourself lots of room to come to a stop. Also, do not use cruise control on slippery roads.

Avoid hills or steep roads but if you do find yourself on one, make sure you do not stop on them on either side or do not stop near the bottom. Not only will this make it harder to get started again but you may lose control of your vehicle and move forward or backwards.

Story by staff reports. Photos by Hal Goodtree and Lindsey Chester.