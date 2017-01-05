Three to Five Inches of Snow in Cary?

Cary, NC – The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Winter Storm Watch for Cary and all of Central North Carolina from Friday, January 6 at 7 PM through Saturday, January 7, 2017 at 7 PM.

Accumulations of 3-5 Inches?

NWS is predicting three to five inches of snow with locally higher amounts possible. The probabilities break down like this:

Greater than one inch – 87 percent

Greater than two inches – 80 percent

Greater than four inches – 63 percent

Greater than 6 inches – 44 percent

Map from Weather.gov

Timing of Snow

The latest forecast calls for a mixture of snow and sleet Friday night changing to all snow by Saturday morning. Heaviest precipitation is expected between midnight Friday and noon on Saturday.

Arctic Air Pays a Visit

The NWS forecast is based on a 60 to 70 percent chance that an Arctic air mass will reach down to the Piedmont this weekend. Temperatures on Saturday will struggle to get above 30 degrees Fahrenheit. Sunday is forecast to have a low of 11 degrees Fahrenheit.

Warmer air is forecast for Wednesday with a high near 53 degrees Fahrenheit.

Story from staff reports.