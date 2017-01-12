Cycling Studio Opening in New Shopping Center

Cary, NC – With a new year, many people make resolutions and often they have to do with personal fitness or health. A new option of those people is opening in Cary as CycleBar ads a location here.

Different Kind of Exercise

CycleBar, a cycling studio, opens in Cary on Thursday, January 19, 2017 in Alston Town Center and franchise owner Joe Cece said it will offer something than a typical gym does not.

“It’s more than just a way to become fit. It’s about community and engaging as part of a healthy lifestyle,” Cece said.

With the emergence of personalized and boutique fitness such as Orangetheory and other cycling businesses such as Flywheel and Soul Cycle, Cece said people are open up to different ways of doing things.

“I think big, multipurpose gyms are great for what they are but we can do something else,” Cece said. “And I think the market is right here. The characteristics of Alston are one of the reasons why we think Cary is a good location.”

And at CycleBar, Cece said there will be top facilities, including air circulation, audio-visual sets including TVs and a DJ, aromatherapy and classes will be led by what Cece described as incredibly energetic instructors.

“It’s a different experience from a Y or a gym,” Cece said.

Opening Deals

With CycleBar’s opening, the studio will be giving away free and private rides to visitors, including a “CycleBlast” free riding event on opening day. From Thursday, January 19 to Sunday, January 29, 2017, CycleBar will be giving away 2,500 free rides to Cary residents. Before that, Cece said he has reached out to groups and businesses in the area to give them private rides for 10 days.

“That’s how we introduce the studio and the whole ethos to the marketplace,” he said.

One of the unique things about CycleBar, Cece said, is the studio does not operate on a subscription basis but instead visitors pay on a per-ride basis.

“That way, there’s no pressure and you come in when you need to,” he said.

CycleBar also has “CycleGiving,” where the facility can be used for fundraising events.

CycleBar is located at 5022 Arco St. in Cary.

Story by Michael Papich. Photos courtesy of Sarah Rierson.