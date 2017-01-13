Photos: Snow in Cary January 13, 2017/0 Comments/in Featured, Photography, Weather /by staffCary, NC – The town got hit with snow over the past weekend. As it melts, here are a few moments from the cold weather frozen in time. Photos by Lindsey Chester, Hal Goodtree and Michael Papich. http://carycitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/Snow6.jpg 550 800 staff http://carycitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/cc-logo-450.png staff2017-01-13 13:30:322017-01-13 09:32:02Photos: Snow in Cary
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!