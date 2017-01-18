Weekend Events: Winter Fun, Live Music and More

Cary, NC – With the weekend right around the corner, there are plenty of fun events for you or your family and friends around Cary.

Thursday, January 19, 2017

The Cary Theater is showing a number of new and talked-about movies this weekend. Starting on Thursday, you can see Notes on Blindness at 2 PM, Golden-Globe winner Moonlight at 7 PM and documentary The Beatles: Eight Days a Week at 9:30 PM.

The Cary Photographic Artists are holding their meeting at the Cary Theater. Meet fellow photographers and photography enthusiasts to talk, share and network. The meeting starts at 7:30 PM.

Friday, January 20, 2017

Yoga and Art for Families is back at the Cary Visual Arts gallery. This is early morning yoga for all ages and all skill levels. It starts early at 9:30 AM.

Wine Away Friday is wine and music at Chatham Hill Winery, with the Joe Francis Duo performing. It starts at 7 PM and has wine for sampling and by the glass, plus a chance to sit inside or outside.

Saturday, January 21, 2017

KidDilly Expo is an event for kid-centric companies to connect with parents and others to network and talk about the services they offer. It takes place at the Hilton Garden Inn, starting at 10 AM.

Sledding Fun at Waverly Place will have sledding, tobogganing and more. Snow and ice is being brought it to make it happen. It runs from 11 AM to 3 PM.

Six String presents a musical performance at the Cary Theater this Saturday, with The Taters performing along with and Varn Russell & His Too Country Band. It mixes pop, rock, country and folk, starting at 8 PM.

Garage Brothers is having its grand opening for the new Garage Brothers thrift store on 263 W Chatham St. Go to the ribbon-cutting to meet the owners, as well as get free refreshments and shop for 15 percent off all items. The ceremony goes from 10 AM to noon.

Sunday, January 22, 2017

Both this Saturday and Sunday, Triangle Table Tennis is hosting a two-person team round robin table tennis tournament. This is a four-star registered tournament with five levels and more than $3,000 in cash and prizes. The tournaments start at 9 and 10 AM on Saturday and Sunday respectively.

Winter Interest is a workshop at Garden Supply Co. If you want tips on how to spruce up your garden during the Winter and add some appeal and pizzaz, check it out at 2 PM.

Around the Triangle

Star Trek Spectacular is a celebration of Star Trek’s 50th Anniversary. This will be a live orchestra playing the music from the movies and TV show, accompanied by video clips. It takes place on Friday at 8 PM and Saturday at 3 and 8 PM at Meymandi Concert Hall in Raleigh.

Kings Barricade is hosting a showcase of Triangle stand-up comedians. You can see them perform on Friday at 8 PM.

Back to the 80s is a performance by the NC School of Science and Mathematic’s Promethean Players with music and dance styles from the 1980s. It’s a free show on Friday and Saturday at 7 PM.

Photos by Hal Goodtree and Lindsey Chester.