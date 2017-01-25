Weekend Events: Art Loop, Three Kings Parade and More

Cary, NC – The final week of the month is always big in Cary. Art Loop is going on all over town, plus there’s snow tubing at Bond Park, the Three Kings parade and more.

Thursday, January 26, 2017

Coffee and Connections is a meeting by the Morrisville Chamber of Commerce where you can meet and network with other local businesses. The meeting is at 7:30 AM at the Morrisville Chamber of Commerce building.

The Fine Arts League of Cary is having its monthly meeting at the Cary Arts Center. For Cary artists or local supporters of the arts, this meeting starts at 7:30 PM.

Friday, January 27, 2017

Winter Wonderland is a tubing event at Bond Park where ice and snow is brought in for fun slipping and sliding. Both Friday and Saturday, the event will be going on at Bond Park starting at 3:30 PM on Friday and 9 AM on Saturday.

Final Friday Art Loop is back with events all around Cary from galleries to museums and more. Go out and see exhibits by local artists, all starting at 6 PM.

The J.W. Meadows Exhibit at the Page-Walker Arts and History Center is a chance to learn about Cary’s African-American history. It starts at 6 PM.

Robin Spielberg is performing at the Cary Arts Center as part of the Marvelous Main Stage series. The famous pianist will be playing and also talking about her life experiences, starting at 7:30 PM.

Saturday, January 28, 2017

The Three Kings Parade starts at 1 PM in Downtown Cary. This parade is a post-Christmas tradition in Spanish-speaking countries so come out to see it starting at Cary Town Hall.

Music in Motion is a performance by the Triangle Wind Ensemble that is intended to be dynamic and energetic and will get the audience moving too. It takes place at the Cary Arts Center at 3 PM.

The Cary Classical Concert is having its debut performance at Saint Francis United Methodist Church with pianist Anthony Lee, cellist Nathan Leyland and violinist Cortney Baker. This concert is free and starts at 5 PM.

Sunday, January 29, 2017

Terrarium and Fairy Gardens Workshop is a class at Garden Supply Co. Register in advance on the Garden Supply Co. website with the class starting at 2 PM.

Around The Triangle

The NC Museum of Art is hosting a free concert as local stars Peter Lamb and the Wolves Trio will be performing. You can also tour the museum and get small plates of food at this Friday, January 27, 2017 show starting at 5:30 PM.

Astronomy Days is an event at the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences with a collection of space-related presentations. You can do solar observing, hear about the rocket launches and more. It runs this weekend, from 9 AM to 5 PM on Saturday, January 28 and noon to 5 PM on Sunday, January 29, 2017.

Sweet Night in Durham is a fundraiser at the Duke Cancer Center. There will be desserts by bakers from all over the Triangle, including some from Cary, as well as silent auctions and musical performances. It takes place on Friday, January 27, 2017 at 7 PM.

