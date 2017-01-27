Cary Hosting Triangle Pole Dance Championship

Cary, NC – Pole dancing has become a new trend for people interested in exercise, combining dance with a workout. And to try and find the best dancers in the country, Cary is hosting the Triangle’s championship.

Finding a National Champion

On Saturday, February 4, 2017, the Cary Arts Center will host the Triangle Pole Championship, with amateurs and professionals competing all day long. This is a qualifying event for the eventual national championships in Los Angeles on Saturday and Sunday, August 5 and 6, 2017.

If you have not seen competitive pole dancing before, co-founder of Pole Sport Organization Amy Guion said the participants will be going for an overall balance much like any other dancer.

“Judges look for a variety of things, including technique, artistry, character development, performance quality and more,” Guion said.

Also, the pole dancing judges will be using an ordinal system, much like figure skating, where performers are ranked between events instead of awarding or deducting points.

Pole Sport Organization runs the competition series but the event itself is being coordinated through Cary pole dance studio Aradia Fitness. Aradia is run by nationally recognized competitive pole dancer Dakota Fox.

Full Body Workout

Pole dancing has caught on as a form of exercise and has been popular with not just casual dancers or people interested in fitness but has found crossover appeal with gymnastics and circus schools.

Guion said pole dancing serves as a full body workout that has benefits for both fitness and dexterity.

“The arms and upper body are strengthened and toned, and it’s a great core workout,” Guion said. “We also see gains in flexibility and cardiovascular output as well as weight loss.”

At the Triangle competition, amateurs will compete first, with five different age groups and skill levels. Dancers will perform in categories such as Championship, Dramatic, Entertainment and Exotic. The last three categories all focus on storytelling, either based around happy emotions, sad emotions or sensuality.

“Championship is judged based on 50 percent technique and 50 percent artistry,” Guion said. “More for tricksters and those wanting to do technically challenging routine.”

Closing out the event will be the professional competition, where the top two will move onto the national championship and a chance to win more than $10,000.

Event Details

Triangle Pole Championship

Saturday, February 4, 2017

9 AM to 9:30 PM, with a break from 5 to 7:30 PM

Cary Arts Center, 101 Dry Ave., Cary NC

Open to all ages

Story by Michael Papich. Photos courtesy of Pole Sport Organization and NFGphoto.