Cary, NC – This February the Cary Theater, you can catch some of the Academy Award-nominated films you weren’t able to see in theaters, plus a new live performance by the Cary Players and Science-on-Screen.

Lots of Shakespeare

If you are a fan of the bard, you have plenty of dates to choose from to see Shakespeare plays on stage and screen.

Live Performance by the Cary Players: The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged) – Friday, February 17 at 7:30 PM; Saturday, February 18 at 7:30 PM; Sunday, February 19 at 2 PM; Friday, February 24 at 7:30 PM; Saturday, February 25 at 7:30 PM; and Sunday, February 26 at 2 PM

Film: Julie Taymor’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream – Thursday, February 9 at 7 PM; Friday, February 10 at 7 PM; Saturday, February 11 at 7 PM; and Sunday, February 12 at 2 PM

Oscar-Nominees

The Oscars are at the end of the month. There are some Oscar-nominated movies playing, plus a red carpet party at the theater.

Loving – Saturday, February 11 at 2 PM; Thursday, February 16 at 2 PM; Saturday, February 18 at 2 PM

with Best Actress nominee Ruth Negga

Elle – Thursday, February 23 at 7 and 9:30 PM; Saturday, February 25 at 2 PM

with Best Actress nominee Isabelle Huppert and Golden Globe winner for Best Foreign Language Film

2017 Red Carpet Party – Sunday, February 26 at 7 PM, free

Other Films

The Cary Theater is playing a number of other independent and classic movies, including one with the Science-on-Screen series and one presented by the state Department of Health.

Thicker Than Blood – Wednesday, February 1 at 7 and 9 PM

Presented by NC Department of Health as a part of the state-wide HIV Stigma and Awareness Campaign.

Best in Show – Friday, February 3 at 7 PM

Part of Science-on-Screen with Dr. Margaret Gruen from NC State talking about dog behavioral science after the movie.

Sophie and the Rising Sun – Thursday, February 2 at 2, 7 and 9:30 PM; Sunday, February 5 at 2 PM

Children’s Movies

The Cary Theater plays movies for kids as part of “Film Day Fun Day” when children can talk, play with toys and walk around during the film.

Cats Don’t Dance – Tuesday, February 7 at 10 AM

Charlotte’s Web – Tuesday, February 21 at 10 AM

Music

Michael Reno Harrell and Ben Bedford, presented by Six String – Saturday, February 4 at 8 PM

Story by staff reports. Photos by Hal Goodtree and Michael Papich.