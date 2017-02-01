Weekend Events: Folk and Bluegrass Music, Pole Dance Championships and More

Cary, NC – This weekend you can see musicians play in town, take your daughter to the daddy-daughter dance and see local athletes dance to see who is the best competitive pole dancer in North Carolina.

Thursday, February 2, 2017

Parent Chats is a monthly event where parents can meet with Board of Education member Bill Fletcher and ask questions and voice concerns. The meeting starts at 1 PM at the Cary Chamber of Commerce building.

Mac’s Tavern is holding Bluegrass Night. Come out to hear local bluegrass bands play with no cover charge. The show starts at 8 PM.

Friday, February 3, 2017

Daddy-Daughter Dance starts on Friday at 6 PM. This is an event for daughters aged 4-12 and their fathers at the Cary Senior Center. There will also be a dance on Saturday for girls aged 4-6 at 1 PM and for ages 4-12 at 6 PM.

Spring Consignment Sale is a sale at First United Methodist Church, with proceeds of the sale used for local missions, charities, and scholarships that benefit women and children. On Friday, the sale starts at 6 PM and at 11 AM on Saturday.

Saturday, February 4, 2017

Carolina Orthodontics & Children’s Dentistry is offering a Free Children’s Dental Screening at their office from 8 AM to 5 PM. Anyone interested in getting their uninsured child seen must call ahead to set up an appointment.

The Triangle Pole Championship is a competition for both professional and amateur pole dancers, coordinated by Cary studio Aradia Fitness. The championship goes all day, starting at 9 AM, with the professionals competing near 7:30 PM.

Musicians Michael Reno Harrell and Ben Bedford are performing at the Cary Theater at 8 PM. Harrell is famous for Appalachian-style storytelling and Bedford has been making a name for himself touring nationwide. The show is presented by Six String.

Around the Triangle

NC State and UNC are taking each other on in ice hockey. Come out to see the Backyard Brawl, which is promising to be a big event. It takes place at PNC Arena on Thursday, February 2, 2017 at 7:30 PM. Admission is free.

Raleigh’s Mardi Gras Ball is at the Crabtree Valley Marriott. This event is a fun way to ring in the holiday and also raises money for Meals on Wheels of Wake County. It takes place on Friday, February 3, 2017 at 7 PM.

Annual North Carolina Black History Month Parade starts at W.G. Pearson Elementary School in Durham on Saturday, February 4, 2017. There will be music, groups from schools, churches and other organizations, and much more. It starts at noon.

Photos courtesy of Pole Sport Organization and Jeremy Jenum.