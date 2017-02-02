2017 Guide to Valentine’s Day in Cary

Cary, NC – Valentine’s Day is only a few weeks away but there is always a build-up to this romantic holiday. So follow our guide to find the best way to plan a special event for your partner.

Family Events

For some couples, taking their kids out is the best way to enjoy an evening together. Here are some parents’ events in Cary leading up to Valentine’s Day.

Daddy-Daughter Dance is a dance for dads and their daughters. Taking place at the Cary Senior Center, there are dances on Friday, February 3, 2017 at 6 PM for children aged 4-12. Then on Saturday, February 4, 2017, children aged 4-6 can dance at 1 PM and then ages 4-12 at 6 PM again.

There is another Parent/Child dance at the Cary Ballet Conservatory. It is on Saturday, February 11, 2017 at 6:30 PM.

Parents’ Night Out on Friday, February 10, 2017 is a chance for parents to leave their children with the Cary Teen Council at Herb Young Community Center to play games and eat pizza so they can have a pre-Valentine’s Day dinner together. It starts at 5:30 PM.

Sole Mates is a 5K or 10K race where you can bring your partner and combine your times to see which couple is the fastest. It takes place at WakeMed Soccer Park on Sunday, February 12, 2017. Register through Fit and Able.

Fine Dining

Wine Away Friday is every Friday at 7 PM at Chatham Hill Winery, with live music and wine for sampling or by glass and bottle, plus opportunities to sit inside or out under the stars.

Mardi Gras Cooking Class is a class on how to make New Orleans-style, creole-inspired food at Whisk in Waverly Place. The class is on Thursday, February 9, 2017 at 6:15 PM.

Be Mine With Wine is a wine pairing and tasting class at Whisk in Waverly Place. It takes place on Friday, February 10, 2017 at 6:30 PM.

Kababish Café is holding a Valentine’s Day dinner from 5 to 9 PM with live music. Reservations at 919-377-8794.

Academy Street Bistro is having a Valentine’s Day dinner and since Valentine’s Day is on Tuesday this year, the downtown restaurant will have its Tuesday martini special. Reservations at 919-377-0509.

The Matthews House is holding a Valentine’s dinner with special courses made from local ingredients. They also have a Take Out Dinner you can pre-order then enjoy at home. Reservations and Take Out Orders at 919-467-1944.

The Umstead Hotel is having Valentine’s Day dinners from Friday, February 10 to Tuesday, February 14, 2017, with no dinner on Sunday. This will be a four-course dinner with a dessert. Reservations at 919-447-4050.

Downtown Food and Flea

This is a special Valentine’s Day Downtown Food and Flea starting at noon at Ashworth Village in Downtown Cary. There will be locally made food and wine, craft beers and other crafts, all taking place on Sunday, February 12, 2017.

Shows and Music

Folk musicians Michael Reno Harrell and Ben Bedford will be performing at the Cary Theater on Saturday, February 4, 2017 at 8 PM. This performance is presented by Six String.

The Triangle Pole Championship is a dance competition at the Cary Arts Center. It runs all day on Saturday, February 4, 2017, starting at 9 AM.

25 Years of the Page-Walker Center is an open house to learn about not only Cary’s history but the history of the Page-Walker Art and History Center. This intimate event starts at 7:30 PM.

Loving is playing at the Cary Theater on Saturday, February 11, 2017 at 2 PM. It’s the story of the real-life couple who ended the ban on interracial marriage and can be appropriate for a Valentine’s movie experience.

Around the Triangle

Art Ball is a celebration of the Cary Visual Art’s 20 years with art and works by local creatives. There will also be music, dancing and an open bar and fine dining. It takes place at the North Carolina Museum of Art on Blue Ridge Road in Raleigh, starting at 6:30 PM.

My Funny Valentine Showcase is an event at Raleigh’s A Step to Gold International Ballroom. Among the festivities will be singer Laurie Gartland and the High Society Orchestra and will have a buffet dinner provided with gluten-free and vegetarian options as well as champagne. It starts at 7:30 PM on Valentine’s Day.

Valentine’s Day: A Night in Paris is a Valentine’s Day event at the Durham Melting Pot with fun fondue dinner, champagne and other drink options and more fun, Paris-themed events. Dinners start at 5 PM on Valentine’s Day.

