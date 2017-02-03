Education: Bill Fletcher February 2017 Newsletter

Impractical Expectations & Unfunded Mandates from the NCGA

In a typical Wake elementary school, there are about 420 students in grades K-3. There are 5 classrooms and 5 teachers per grade level. With the new class size limits, this school will need 5 additional teachers and classrooms. Across 80 elementary schools in the District, that’s 400 new teachers and classrooms… by August 2017. Where will the teaching spaces, capital and new personnel come from?

Big question: Does the NC General Assembly believe art, music and PE are essential elements of education? If so, where is the funding?

Factoid #29: Drop Outs Down!

Early reports and analysis by the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction for academic year 2015- 116 shows Wake’s student dropout rate improved to 1.69% down from 2.15% in 2014-15 and is significantly below the state rate of 2.29%. Yet 819 students walked away from their educational futures and that is 819 too many.

Parent chats (except on holidays)

1st Thursday – 1 PM

Cary Chamber, 315 N Academy St., Cary

3rd Monday – 11 AM

Caribou Coffee shop, 109 SW Maynard Rd., Cary

Bill Fletcher school info: BFletcher@wcpss.net || Voice Mail: 919-694-8843 || Mobile: 919-880-5301

Story by Bill Fletcher, Member Wake County Board of Education. Graph courtesy of Bill Fletcher. Photo courtesy of Wake County Public School System.