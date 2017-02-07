Cary Holding Event for Disabilities Resources

Cary, NC – For people who need resources related to disabilities, it can be difficult to know where to go, especially if they are new in town. But an event in Cary this weekend offers a “one-stop shop” for people with disabilities and their caregivers.

Access to Information

This Friday, February 10, 2017 is Cary’s third Share and Care event, which Cary’s Specialized Recreation and Inclusion Specialist Judy Newsome describes as a resource fair.

“The goal is to basically let people know what their community has to offer,” Newsome said. “And it is also a great networking event for agencies and organizations that offer resources for people with disabilities.”

Share and Care is targeted not only to people with disabilities but also their friends, family or caretakers and will have a variety of agencies that deal with many different aspects of life.

“We have over 40 agencies; the largest that we’ve ever had,” Newsome said.

Among the resources available will be respite services, employment, therapy, public transportation, fire/emergency preparedness, educational services, family support groups and more. Also, as Newsome works with Cary to create specialized recreation, there will be groups that work in recreation as well.

How to Find Assistance

The event takes place in the Herbert C. Young Community Center’s gymnasium so all of the services and agencies will be gathered together. Newsome said this makes the event easy for visitors, serving as a “one-stop shop.”

“Also, an agency might say if they cannot provide a service, you can go down a few tables to find someone who can help you instead,” she said.

Newsome said Share and Care can be a way for new families in the Cary area or people who do not have experiences with disability services to get easy access to providers.

“And they can connect to someone in person and not over the phone,” she said.

The event takes place at Herbert C. Young Community Center on Friday, February 10, 2017 and starts at 9:30 AM. It is open to people of all ages, with disability parking spots and availability for service animals to come in.

Story by Michael Papich. Photos courtesy of Judy Newsome.