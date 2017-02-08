Weekend Events: Valentine’s Day Events, Local Arts Show and More

Cary, NC – Valentine’s Day is next week but it’s on a Tuesday. So this weekend is the perfect time for a romantic evening with a loved one. And if you’re single, there are fun things to do too. We didn’t forget about you.

For a full list of events, go to the CaryCitizen calendar. And for a full listing of Valentine’s Day events, go to our guide.

Thursday, February 9, 2017

Mardi Gras in New Orleans is a cooking class at Whisk in Waverly Place to learn creole and New Orleans-style cooking in time for Mardi Gras later this month. Register in advance online and the class starts at 6:15 PM.

Barnes & Noble is holding a romance literature event for Valentine’s Day. Celebrate authors such as Eloisa James, Sarah MacLean, Katharine Ashe, Ilona Andrews and Alisha Rai, starting at 7 PM.

For more Thursday events, go to our calendar.

Friday, February 10, 2017

Share and Care is a networking event for agencies and organizations that provide services for people with disabilities. Everyone, from people with disabilities to friends, family and caretakers, can come and learn about what services are available in Cary. The event starts at 9:30 AM in the gym in the Herb Young Community Center.

Parents Night Out is a way for parents to have a romantic evening to themselves ahead of Valentine’s Day. Drop off your kids at Herb Young Community Center and they will be taken care of with games and pizza. It runs from 5:30 to 9:30 PM.

Be Mine With Wine is a wine-pairing class at Whisk in Waverly Place. There will also be wine tasting involved. It starts at 6:30 PM with registration online.

And you can find more Friday events on our calendar.

Saturday, February 11, 2017

If you want to learn Spanish, there is a Spanish Immersion Class at Crosstown Pub in Downtown Cary. It starts at 8:45 AM and is perfect for beginners and novices to Spanish. Email to register.

Cary Visual Art is holding a 20 year celebration to show works by Cary artists and meet them. There will be an open bar, food, dancing, music and more, all taking place at the North Carolina Museum of Art in Raleigh starting at 6:30 PM.

Daddy-Daughter/Mommy-Son Dance is a fundraiser at the Cary Ballet Conservatory. This is a fun family dance event, starting at 6:30 PM.

There are more Saturday event over on our calendar.

Sunday, February 12, 2017

Downtown Food and Flea is holding a special Valentine’s Day market with locally made crafts and foods. The market runs from noon to 4 PM at Ashworth Village in Downtown Cary.

All this weekend, the Cary Theater is playing A Midsummer Night’s Dream. By director Julie Taymor, this is an experimental and visionary take on the already fantastical play by Shakespeare. Also playing this weekend is Loving, the true story of the Supreme Court case that ended bans on inter-racial marriage with multiple Oscar nominations.

You can find more Sunday events on our calendar.

Around the Triangle

Greenway Beer and Wine in Raleigh is having a free beer and wine tasting with local breweries and wine makers. There will also be food from the Fuzzy’s Empanadas Food Truck. The event runs from 5 to 8 PM at Friday, February 10, 2017.

The Sportscard, Memorobilia and Comic-Con Show is going on this weekend at the Fairgrounds in Raleigh. There will also be guests there giving autographs, with times varying each day.

The Durham Library is having a book sale. It takes place at the Durham County Main Library from 10 AM to 4 PM on Saturday and 2 to 5 PM on Sunday, February 12, 2017.

Events are from the CaryCitizen calendar. Photos by Salvadonica and Jessica Patrick.