Cary Student Preparing Peers for Life Beyond School

Cary, NC – There are many important skills we use every day that are never taught to us until we leave school. One Cary student is trying to give fellow high schoolers a head start with a series of classes for professional and life skills.

Life Lessons

Juhi Modi, a Junior at Enloe High School, said she created the “Life 101” program when she saw the lack of focus on these crucial skills in local schools.

“A lot of these skills are not typically taught in school,” Modi said. “I thought it would be good to have some place to learn these skills before students leave for college.”

Among the courses taught in “Life 101” are healthy cooking, preparing for job interviews, car maintenance, negotiating for salary and benefits, stopping identity theft, managing debt, first aid and more.

“I think this course is going to be most beneficial to high schoolers especially because they are moving into the next stage of their life,” Modi said.

Finding the Right Teachers

Modi is doing this class as part of her Gold Award project, which asks Girl Scouts to create a lasting and positive change for the community. To make sure the “Life 101” classes are run well, Modi has found professionals in and around Cary to teach the different skills.

“I mostly found them by calling local businesses and seeing who would help,” Modi said, adding that her Girl Scout troop advisor provided some contacts as well.

The first classes start on Saturday, February 11, 2017 at Kirk of Kildaire Presbyterian Church in Cary and are half-day sessions starting at 9:30 AM. Modi has been passing out information online and has developed a few methods to get students to sign up.

“I have put up fliers in different libraries and talked to schools,” Modi said. “I also have a lot of word-of-mouth through social media.”

The sign-up is online and you can also email Modi for more information.

Story by Michael Papich. Photos by Miki Yoshihito and Juhi Modi.