Don’t Know What You Want to Do When You Grow Up?

Editor’s Note: Michelle Dawson from the Back to Business Women’s Conference contributed this article.

Cary, NC – We all know someone who wants to return to work after staying home but not to their previous occupation? Or perhaps they are in an occupation but can’t see themselves continuing for too much longer? Maybe this is you.

Finding a Way Back Into Work

They, or you, are not alone. Katie Dunn of the Back to Business Women’s Conference meets women in this situation all the time.

“In fact, it was me two years ago,” Dunn said. “I’ve met many women who don’t know where to step back into the workforce. Their skills may be outdated for that position today, or they might simply not want to pursue their old occupation. A job search is much more difficult without a clear objective.”

Dunn, a Cary resident, decided to address this issue with a small workshop on Monday, February 13, 2017 entitled “Charting Your Course Back to Work.”

“I’ll lead attendees through the hard-work of identifying what it is that would make them want to get up in the morning and continue that job search with gusto,” Dunn said.

Third Year of Program

This year is Back to Business’ third year of helping women make the transition from home back to work.

“It’s my passion,” Dunn said.

Dunn started the Back to Business Women’s Conference when she was faced with difficulties once she was ready to return to work. Now, as the Senior Associate Director of Career Consulting at the UNC Kenan-Flagler Business School MBA Career Management Center, she’s in an even better position to help women re-entering the workforce.

In addition to the conference and smaller workshops, Back to Business has resources to help women with every step of the process – a get-started checklist, a how-to webinar, articles on how to conduct an informational interview and how to create the perfect elevator pitch and more – on the website as well as challenges conducted periodically to motivate job seekers.

Charting Your Course Back to Work Workshop will be held on Monday, February 13, 2017 from 11 AM to 12:30 PM at Campbell University’s RTP Campus for $35. Find more information on this workshop and access other resources at www.backtobusinessconference.com.

Story by Michelle Dawson. Photos courtesy of the Back to Business Women’s Conference.