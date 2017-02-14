Stores Open at New Weston Corners

Cary, NC – This past week, the number of restaurants and other retail jumped as Weston Corners opened up in Cary off of Chapel Hill Road.

Shoppes at Weston Corners

Weston Corners combines both residential space and retail. There is 32,200 square feet of retail and, even with some of the signage not finished yet, most of the stores in Weston Corners are open.

Bryan Wyker, a broker with the Providence Group, Weston Corners’ retail real estate company, said they made a conscious effort to find businesses that would mesh, since they will be so close to apartments and homes.

“It was important to have a good mix of tenants that worked well together,” Wyker said.

Most of the businesses in this retail section, called Shoppes at Weston Corners, are restaurants. They range in terms of style and seating, with Southern barbecue and hot dog chain Charlie Grainger’s, Mediterranean and Middle Eastern restaurant Jasmine, pizza baker Marco’s Pizza, breakfast restaurant Famous Toastery and Colombian chain Guasaca.

The rest of the retail in Shoppes at Weston Corners deals with beauty and physical health, with Glow Nail Spa and hair salon Salon Lofts for beauty. For physical health, there is a UDA Dental location as well as Pivot Physical Therapy. There is also a dry cleaning business with no official name.

Other businesses that do not have signage up yet include Benjamin Moore Paint, The Original Mattress Factory and craft beer and wine store Bottles and Cans.

More Residential in Cary

Shoppes at Weston Corners faces Chapel Hill Road. Surrounding the retail section will be residential space with 302 apartment units behind the shops and 35 townhomes on the side, running along Weston Parkway.

People are currently moving in to the residential space, with Wyker saying close to 70 percent of the units are filled.

Initial construction on the land started a few years ago, with the Providence Group taking over “mid-stream,” as Wyker put it.

“We started leasing at the end of 2015 and then fully took over in 2016,” Wyker said.

The apartments, known as Pointe at Weston, surround a mid-sized parking lot, with Shoppes at Weston Corners separated from the apartments by Rise Drive.

In between Pointe at Weston and the 35 townhomes, there are plans for a future development and the ground is already being dug up but there is no word yet on what that space will be.

As part of the agreement for Weston Corners, part of Chapel Hill Road was widened and a stoplight was installed. While this pushed back opening Weston Corners and bringing in tenants, Wyker said this was always part of the plan and is viewed as a benefit.

“It’s a growing area so the addition of a stop light in particular is a big positive,” Wyker said.

Story by staff reports. Photos by Lindsey Chester and the Providence Group. Business news on CaryCitizen is sponsored in part by the Morrisville Chamber of Commerce.