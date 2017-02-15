Weekend Events: Music Stars, Bird-Watching, Cary Players and More

Cary, NC – This weekend in Cary, there are multiple concerts by well-known classical musicians, a national bird-watching event and the start of a new comedy by the Cary Players.

Thursday, February 16, 2017

Smiling Circle Yoga is having a unique holistic yoga event. At 5:30 PM, join fellow yoga fans at Smiling Circle Yoga and then join the teacher and class afterwards at Bond Brothers for a beer or two. RSVP for the event.

Barnes & Noble on SW Maynard Road is having its monthly book club meeting. This month’s book is “The Story of Harlan.” Everyone is welcome to come and discuss the book, starting at 7 PM.

Friday, February 17, 2017

Wine Away Friday is live music at Chatham Hill Winery with wine for tasting or getting a whole glass. The Joe Francis Duo will be performing, with the event starting at 6 PM.

Ken Lavigne will be performing at the Cary Arts Center with a four-piece ensemble. This is part of the Marvelous Music Mainstage Series. Lavigne is famous for his classic tenor sound with a modern style. The show starts at 7:30 PM.

The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged) [Revised] is a comedy by the Cary Players and starts at the Cary Theater on Friday at 7:30 PM. The show continues for two weeks.

Saturday, February 18, 2017

Count the Birds is a national bird-watching event and Marla Dorrel Park is hosting a local bird-watching. There will also be people there to teach you about bird-watching and identifying different birds, plus refreshments. It starts at 10 AM.

Snow White and the Seven Dwarves is a reworked and modernized comedy based on the classic fairy tale. It takes place at the Cary Arts Center at 3 PM.

The Mayton Inn is holding a Great Gatsby party to celebrate the inn’s one-year anniversary. This whole event has a 1920s theme with period attire encouraged and period-appropriate cocktails and more. It starts at 6 PM.

Sunday, February 19, 2017

Triangle Table Tennis is holding a tournament for players over 40 on Saturday and Sunday. It is a two-star registered tournament with cash and prizes for winners. It starts at 9 AM on Saturday and 10 AM and Sunday.

Brian Reagin, the concertmaster and violinist for the North Carolina Symphony, will be performing at the Page-Walker Center. He is playing classical music using an 18th Century Italian violin and starts at 4 PM.

Around the Triangle

The North Carolina International Auto Expo is a big car show from Thursday to Sunday this weekend. It takes place at the state fairgrounds with cars from all over and of all kinds. Opening times vary based on the day.

The North Carolina Comedy Arts Festival is all this weekend in venues around Downtown Chapel Hill. You can see local comedians, improv troupes as well as nationally recognized stand-up comics.

Jay Leno is performing at the DPAC. The comedian and former Tonight Show host is performing at Friday, February 17, 2017 at 7:30 PM.

