Business Bits: Weston Corners and More

Cary, NC – This month saw a lot of new businesses open up in Cary with Weston Corners coming up, plus several more restaurants and a new grocery store nearby.

Weston Corners

Weston Corners and its Shoppes at Weston shopping center opened in February and has a variety of restaurants and other stores.

Restaurants include arepa chain Guasaca, pizza at Marco’s Pizza, Mediterranean restaurant Jasmin, and Southern food chain Charlie Grainger’s. Coming soon is bottle shop Bottles and Cans and breakfast restaurant Famous Toastery.

Other stores include nail salon Glow Nail Spa, hair salon Salon Lofts, another location for UDA Dental, physical therapy at Pivot Physical Therapy and an unnamed dry cleaners. Coming soon are Benjamin Moore Paint and the Original Mattress Factory.

Downtown Cary

In Downtown Cary, taking the former Helping Hands location, is EZ Pro Bath Renovation. It looks set to open soon.

And new brewery and bar Jordan Lake Brewing Company is now open with limited hours (4 to 8 PM).

Kildaire Plaza

Going into Kildaire Plaza in the former Loop Pizza and Pita Bon location is restaurant Lume Grill.

Parkside Town Commons

SteinMart now has its hiring sign up so that department store will be set to open in the coming months.

And two new restaurants in Parkside Town Commons on NC-55 look like they will be opening soon. Both Indian restaurant Persis Indian Grill and Italian restaurant Stellino’s Italiano may be ready by Spring.

Stonecreek

Women’s boutique Scout & Molly’s is closing its Stonecreek location and will reopen in Park West.

Chatham Square

This Mexican restaurant opening in August but we neglected to mention it. Esmeralda Grill is now open.

Shoppes at Bradford

Breakfast restaurant First Watch announced it will be opening a location in Cary in the Shoppes at Bradford.

Apex

And now open in Apex is grocery store Publix. If you are looking for another destination for groceries, find out if this works for you.

Story by staff reports. Photos by Lindsey Chester and Publix.