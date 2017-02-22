Weekend Events: Art Loop, Black History Month and More

Cary, NC – This weekend in Cary, there are many events connected to Black History Month, Final Friday Art Loop brings local artists out around town and it’s your final weekend to see the new comedy from the Cary Players.

Thursday, February 23, 2017

Origins of the Dream is a screening of a documentary about Martin Luther King Jr., Langston Hughes and their connection. This is a free presentation at West Regional Library and refreshments will be served. Starts at 7 PM.

The Fine Arts League of Cary is having their monthly meeting. This is for both Cary artists and people interested in the arts to meet and connect and learn. The meeting starts at 7:30 PM.

The Cary Theater is showing Elle all this weekend. This thriller won a Golden Globe this year and has a nomination for Best Lead Actress at this year’s Oscars. On Thursday, you can see this movie at 7 and 9:30 PM and it also plays at 2 PM on Saturday.

Friday, February 24, 2017

ART55 is an art exhibit for Cary residents aged 55 and older and this is a reception where you can meet the artists. The reception is at the Cary Senior Center and starts at 3 PM. The exhibit is open until Friday, March 24, 2017.

Final Friday Art Loop is a collection of receptions for art exhibits all over Cary. They all start at 6 PM and you can find a full list of the galleries, museums, center and more here.

Applause! Cary Youth Theatre is presenting Still Life with Iris all this weekend at the Cary Arts Center. It goes on 7:30 PM on Friday and Saturday and 3 PM on Sunday.

Saturday, February 25, 2017

Organize Photography Class is a workshop for photographers to learn the best ways to catalogue and organize your collection and photos. It takes place at My Friend Teresa studios at 5:30 PM with registration in advance.

Chrysalis is a workshop by the Cary Playwrights Forum. If you write plays or are interested in hearing scripts and giving your thoughts, this workshop will work on six scenes to work into a full-length script for a play in June 2017. This takes place at the Cary Arts Center at 7:30 PM.

The Whiskey Runners are a local band who will be playing a show of classic rock ‘n’ roll at Breaktime Billiards on Tryon Road. The show starts at 8:30 PM.

Sunday, February 26, 2017

The Page-Walker Arts & History Center is hosting African-American Literary Tea, focusing on “women writers and literary freedom.” Authors will be discussing their work and refreshments will be provided. It starts at 2 PM.

West Regional Library is hosting a TED Talk on “Four Pillars of College Success in Science” about black people in the scientific profession. The event will be followed by a discussion. It starts at 2 PM.

The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged)[Revised] is having its final show at the Cary Theater. This is a fast-paced comedy about the history of Shakespeare and starts at 7:30 PM.

Around the Triangle

Dom Flemons with Kaia Kater and Jerron “Blind Boy” Paxton are have a big, one-night-only show focusing on the blues and bluegrass and the long history of the banjo. This show is at the Duke Energy Center in Downtown Raleigh at 8 PM on Friday, February 24, 2017.

Chili Cook Off is a chili competition at the London Bridge Pub in Raleigh with cooks and chefs competing to see who makes the best chili. It starts at 2 PM on Saturday, February 25, 2017.

The Passion of Flamenco is a presentation of musicians and dancers from all around Spain and the U.S. to play authentic flamenco music. It takes place at Motorco in Durham and starts at 8 PM on Friday, February 24, 2017.

For a full list of events, go to the CaryCitizen calendar. Photos by Debra Grannan, Fröberg, Lindsey Chester and Jessica Patrick.