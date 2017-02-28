Cary, NC – The Oscars is over and it’s a whole new year of movies. This month, see popular independent and foreign films, beloved classics as well as the Town of Cary’s tribute to journalist Cash Michaels.

New Movies

There are several new films playing at the Cary Theater this month.

Harry and Snowman – Thursday, March 2, 2017 at 7 and 9 PM

Toni Erdmann – Sunday, March 5 at 2 PM; Thursday, March 9 at 2 and 9:15 PM; Saturday, March 11, 2017 at 7 PM

20th Century Women – Thursday, March 23 at 2 and 9 PM; Friday, March 24 at 9 PM; Saturday, March 25 at 7 PM; Friday, March 31, 2017 at 9:30 PM

Documentaries

The Cary Theater is playing multiple documentaries, from locally-produced documentaries to an Oscar-nominated film.

I Am Not Your Negro – Thursday, March 2 at 2 PM; Thursday, March 9 at 7 PM; Thursday, March 16 at 7 PM

NC Comicon – Sunday, March 12, 2017 at 2 PM

Saving Banksy – Thursday, March 16 at 2 PM; Thursday, March 23 at 7 PM; Friday, March 24 at 7 PM; Saturday, March 25, 2017 at 9:30 PM

Remarkable Journey – Thursday, March 30, 2017 at 7 PM

Sci-Fi and Crime Classics

All March long, the Cary Theater is playing classic movies from the 1980s with science fiction and crime themes.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (part of the NC Comicon Double Feature) – Sunday, March 12, 2017 at 2 PM

Repo Man – Thursday, March 16, 2017 at 9 PM

The Quiet Earth – Sunday, March 19, 2017 at 2 PM

Blade Runner – Sunday, March 26, 2017 at 2 PM

Special Film Events

Motion for Pictures Screening Series – Wednesday, March 1, 2017 at 7 PM

Theater Café – Tuesday, March 7, 2017 at 7 PM

Rough Cuts Review – Tuesday, March 21, 2017 at 7 PM

18th Annual Animation Show of Shows – Thursday, March 30 at 2 PM; Friday, March 31, 2017 at 7 PM

Other Presentations

Music with Gary Hannan and Julianne Ankley – Friday, March 10, 2017 at 8 PM

Comedy with Lace Larrabee and Paige Bowman – Friday, March 17, 2017 at 8 PM

Also, the Ujima Group with the Town of Cary is presenting the 22nd African-American Celebration to recognize the work and life of Cash Michaels.

A Tribute to Cash Michaels: Reflections of a Journalist’s Life – Friday, March 3 at 6 PM; Saturday, March 4, 2017 at 6 PM

Story by staff reports. Photos by Hal Goodtree and Michael Papich.