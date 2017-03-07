Great Harvest Bread Expanding With New Café

Story originally appeared on FoodCary.

Cary, NC – Great Harvest Bread Co. is well known to Caryites for their bread made from scratch with milled grain. Now, Great Harvest Bread has expanding their store with a new café to sell sandwiches, salads and more.

Building to Café

Paige Williams, owner of Great Harvest Bread Co. in Cary, said the community support for their product has spurred them to try something new, opening their café on Monday, February 27, 2017.

“We felt like it was time to offer new products,” Williams said.

Among those new products the café sells are a variety of salads and many types of sandwiches, from traditional ones such as ham and cheese to signature cobb and Italian sandwiches.

“We’ve always made bread from scratch and we will continue to make great bread,” Williams said. “But now we will also use it to make sandwiches.”

Also, Great Harvest Bread is releasing several new breads for March, including Irish soda bread, gouda and stout and Carolina caraway rye.

Offering New Service

Great Harvest Bread’s café is located at at 1240 NW Maynard Rd. If that address sounds familiar, it’s because the original Great Harvest Bread bakery is only a few doors away on 1220 NW Maynard Rd.

The bakery will still be there but it is changing in a big way.

“That retail space will close to customer use and it will be a gluten-free bakehouse,” Williams said.

The plan is for the bakehouse to open back up near the end of March and in the meantime, they are working to clean out all flour so it can be a totally gluten-free product.

Williams said this is a response to customer demand.

“We are always getting people asking about gluten-free items and there is a big demand for it,” she said.

Story by Michael Papich. Photos by Lindsey Chester.