Weekend Events: LITE Plays, Live Music and More

Cary, NC – All this weekend in Cary, you can see a series of one-act plays from local writers, live music from folk musicians and Cary choirs and much, much more.

Thursday, March 9, 2017

The Cary Town Council is holding its regular meeting at Cary Town Hall. If you have never gone to a Town Council meeting, this is a good way to learn about what is going on in Cary. It starts at 6:30 PM and is open to the public.

LITE is a series of one-act plays that are meant to be funny, inspiring and thought-provoking. It is put on by the Cary Playwrights Forum and will be playing all this weekend, with different times and locations on each day.

The Cary Theater is playing many new and award-nominated movies all this weekend. Start on Thursday, you can see the comedy Toni Erdmann at 2 and 9:15 PM and documentary I Am Not Your Negro at 7 PM.

Friday, March 10, 2017

Measures of Love is a series of performances this weekend by VocalMotion, SAS’ show choir. It takes place in Berger Hall at Cary Academy with tickets raising money for The Center for Volunteering Caregiving. The show starts at 7 PM.

Musicians Gary Hannan and Julianne Ankley will be performing at the Cary Theater as part of a “Stories Behind the Songs” show. The show is presented by Six String and starts at 8 PM.

Celtic Rock is a music event ahead of St. Patrick’s Day at Tra Li Irish Pub. This event mixes Irish music style with rock ‘n’ roll with performance by band BarleyJuice. It starts at 8:30 PM.

Saturday, March 11, 2017

Garden Supply Co. is holding two workshops this Saturday. At 10 AM, there will be a class on how to make a container herb garden to make herbs at home. At 11 AM, there is a class on how to be a beekeeper and what to know to get through your first year. Both classes require pre-registration.

Barnes & Noble is having a big LEGO event to tie in with the popular movie “LEGO Batman.” Here, kids can play with LEGOs and learn how to make their own Batmobile out of LEGOs. The event starts at 2 PM.

And Measure of Love and LITE continues into Saturday and Sunday.

Sunday, March 12, 2017

Downtown Cary Food and Flea is having a St. Patrick’s Day themed market at Ashworth Village in Downtown Cary. Get local crafts, food, beer and more. The market starts at noon.

All this Sunday, Bond Park Community Center is hosting the Fourth Annual Wheelchair Basketball Tournament.

NC Comicon is hosting a double feature at the Cary Theater. At 2 PM, they will play the documentary about North Carolina’s comic book convention, NC Comicon, and follow it up with the 1990 film Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

Basant Bahar Indian Cultural Celebration is a presentation at the Cary Arts Center to demonstrate Indian music and dance. Co-sponsored by Hum Sub and starts at 4 PM.

Around the Triangle

13 is a musical about a young man who turns 13 and has to move from the big city to a tiny town in Indiana. The musical starts on Friday, March 10 and runs throughout the rest of the month at the North Raleigh Arts & Creative Theater. Start times vary by day.

Imurj’s Art Day Party is a music event to celebrate Imurj, a new music and cultural arts space in Downtown Raleigh near Nash Square. The party starts at 10 AM on Saturday, March 11, 2017.

Get The Led Out, the popular Led Zeppelin cover band, will be performing at the DPAC in Durham. This show starts at 8 PM on Friday, March 10, 2017.

