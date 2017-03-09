2017 Guide to St. Patrick’s Day in Cary

Cary, NC – Once a year, everyone gets to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day and Irish culture and that’s no different in Cary and Morrisville. So to help plan out your St. Patrick’s Day, here are the events going on around town.

Reminder: St. Patrick’s Day takes place on Friday, March 17, 2017.

Cultural Events

Irish Outdoor Party is a yearly tradition at Doherty’s Irish Pub to celebrate a week in advance on Saturday, March 11, 2017. Starting at 3 PM, there will be live Irish music, then music from Mike Mickxer at 7 PM and DJ George at 10 PM. There will be traditional Irish dancing and bagpipes.

Tra Li Irish Pub is holding a Celtic Event with Irish performers from all around North Carolina coming to perform. It takes place the day before St. Patrick’s Day, on Thursday, March 16, 2017, starting at 8 PM. Tra Li is also holding a Celtic-themed rock ‘n’ roll performance with band BarleyJuice on Friday, March 10, 2017 at 8:30 PM.

Line Dancing Gone Green is an Irish dance event at the Cary Senior Center. Everyone is encouraged to wear green to this line dance event, starting at 11:30 AM on St. Patrick’s Day.

Irish Bar and Pub Experiences

Doherty’s Irish Pub at 1979 High House Rd. in Cary is celebrating the day with Irish music starting at noon and continuing all day. Hear Pete O’dea, Kevin Kendall and 9 Times Around perform throughout the day, plus see Irish dance and bagpipes. Also check out Doherty’s location in Apex if that is easier for your travels.

Tra Li Irish Pub at 3107 Grace Park Dr. in Morrisville is holding their big St. Patrick’s Day party the day before but there will still be plenty of commotion at this authentic Irish destination.

Fortnight Brewing at 1006 SW Maynard Rd. in Cary is a brewery for traditional British and Irish-style beers. They will be celebrating St. Patrick’s Day all day long, with live music starting at 7 PM.

Mac’s Tavern at 1014 Ryan Road in Cary is celebrating St. Patrick’s Day starting at noon. And there will be live music beginning at 9 PM.

Crosstown Pub and Grill is an Irish pub in Downtown Cary and will be celebrating St. Patrick’s Day with special prices on Irish beers and sales on Irish liquors.

Rally Point Sports Grill at 837 Bass Pro Ln. in Cary holding a St. Patrick’s Day party with live music starting at 6 PM. There will be dancers, bagpipes and more, going on all night long.

West Park Tavern at 2734 NC Hwy 55 in Cary is having a karaoke night on St. Patrick’s Day, starting at 9:30 PM and continuing into the night.

Around the Triangle

Raleigh’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade takes place on Saturday, March 11, 2017. It starts at 10 AM at N Wilmington Street and E Lane Street and runs down Fayetteville Street and S Salisbury Street. Get a good place to watch as this local tradition makes its way through downtown.

Bull McCabe’s Irish Pub at 427 W Main St. in Durham is hosting a big St. Patrick’s Day party with live music, Irish dancing, traditional instruments and more. The festivities start at 4:30 PM and go late into the night.

Story by staff reports.