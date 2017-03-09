Cary Set for March Snowfall Starting on Sunday

Cary, NC – It’s that time of year again when we get a week of beautiful sunny weather and then it snows in the middle of March, with light snowfall expected this Sunday, March 12, 2017.

Snow in March

Multiple weather outlets, including the National Weather Service and The Weather Channel are predicting light snowfall in Cary. Current predictions show snowfall starting Saturday night, March 11, 2017 and then continuing into Sunday morning. According to The Weather Channel, the highest period of snowfall is likely Sunday morning around 8 AM.

The highs on Sunday are about 41 degrees Fahrenheit, then 45 degrees on Monday and 52 degrees on Tuesday.

For now, predictions have snowfall as very light, with between one and three inches. Also, forecasts call for rain on Monday and Tuesday which may alleviate any snow that remains on the ground.

In all cases, the likelihood of snow is 60 percent both Saturday and Sunday.

If there are new forecasts as far as snowfall or duration, we will update the article accordingly so keep checking back.

Story by staff reports. Photos by Michael Papich, Lindsey Chester and the National Weather Service.