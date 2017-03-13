Cary Non-Profits Get Funding From 2016 Lazy Daze

Cary, NC – Last year’s Lazy Daze was the largest in Cary history and has spurred the town to make it a two-day event for the foreseeable future. On top of that, the funds raised by the festival have gone to benefit dozens of Cary non-profits.

$40,000 in Funding

2016 was the first two-day iteration of the Lazy Daze Arts & Crafts Festival for the Town of Cary, spanning Saturday and Sunday, August 27 and 28, 2016. Now, the festival has provided $40,000 in grant funding for 33 different non-profits in Cary.

Every year, funds raised through Lazy Daze are donated to Cary non-profits for various projects.

“For 40 years, the Town’s Lazy Daze Festival has brought artists to, and encouraged residents and visitors to explore, downtown Cary. While the festival has grown in size and stature, it remains true to its commitment to bring the highest quality art, food vendors and entertainment to Cary’s downtown,” said Adam Bell, Cary’s Festivals and Events Supervisor. “In addition, it continues to return money to the community to support arts activities and downtown initiatives through its grant program.”

Non-Profits Funded Through Lazy Daze

To receive funding, Cary-based non-profits had to put in an application describing the specific program they wanted funded, with priority given to cultural arts projects. After the 2016 Lazy Daze, the Cary non-profits that received funding from the $40,000 grant are:

American Turkish Association of NC

Asian Focus Corporation

Carolina Youth Ballet

Cary/Apex Piano Teachers Association

Cary Art Loop

Cary Ballet Company

Cary Community Choir

Cary Family YMCA

Cary Music & Arts Festival

Cary Players, Inc.

Cary Playwrights’ Forum

Cary Town Band

Cary Visual Art, Inc

Cary Youth Voices

The Carying Place, Inc

The Center for Volunteer Caregiving

The Concert Singers of Cary

CORRAL Riding Academy

Diamante, Inc.

Fine Arts League of Cary

Friends of Hemlock Bluffs

Friends of Page-Walker Hotel, Inc.

General Assembly Chorus

Heart of Cary Association, Inc.

Hum Sub, Inc

International Ballet Company

Lebanese Education Center

Lucy Daniels Center for Early Childhood

Philharmonic Association, Inc.

Sister Cities Association of Cary

Triangle British Brass Band, Ltd.

Triangle Wind Ensemble

West Regional Library

Since Lazy Daze started, the festival has raised and granted more than $700,000 for Cary non-profits.

Story by staff reports. Photos by Hal Goodtree.