Weekend Events: School Performances, Jewish Cultural Festival and More

Cary, NC – All around Cary this weekend, there are many fun events including plays and musicals by local Cary high schools, Bond Park’s Kite Festival, Cary’s Passover Jewish Cultural Festival and more.

Thursday, March 16, 2017

Waverly Place is combining two kinds of art classes with a Ceramic Painting and Cooking Class combined. vomFASS and Color Me Mine are having a class on how to make antipasto skewers and other appetizers, followed by a ceramics painting class. Register in advance for this 6:30 PM class.

Cary High School is presenting the musical Into The Woods, running from Thursday to Saturday. Get tickets online with each show starting at 7 PM.

The Cary Playwrights Forum is having its final LITE show of entertaining one-act plays on Thursday. This final show takes place at 7 PM at Hope Community Church in Morrisville.

Friday, March 17, 2017

St. Patrick’s Day is this Friday. There are lots of events and parties going on around Cary and Morrisville and we have a guide to those events to help you out.

Green Hope High School is putting on a musical based on the classic story of Tarzan. The show runs from Thursday to Saturday, starting at 7:30 PM, with earlier matinees on Saturday and Sunday.

Lace Larrabee and Paige Bowman are two stand-up comedians performing at the Cary Theater. Both have traveled the country and been featured on TV, as well as the comedy documentary “Organic.” The show starts at 8 PM.

Saturday, March 18, 2017

Looking to learn Spanish? The Adult Spanish Immersion Class is back at Crosstown Pub in Downtown Cary, at 9 AM and 1 PM. Perfect for beginners to Spanish. Email to register.

Bond Park is hosting Cary’s Kite Festival with awards for multiple categories. Registration starts at 12:30 PM.

The Cary Arts Center is holding a ballet based on the classic story “Mulan,” with dancers from the Triangle Area Chinese American Society. The show is on 5 and 7 PM.

Sunday, March 19, 2017

The Tobacco Road Marathon is this Sunday starting at 7 AM. The proceeds go to benefit several sponsoring charities and it runs through the more than 20 miles of the American Tobacco Trail, with a half-marathon option as well.

Romance Writers Tea is a discussion of romance literature with local writers Lisa Carter, Claudia Dain, and Heather McCollum. It takes place at West Regional Library and starts at 2 PM.

Cary’s Jewish Cultural Festival takes place at the Cary Arts Center to coincide with Passover. The event starts at 3 PM and includes food, music, crafts and more.

Around The Triangle

The Raleigh Blues Festival is celebrating its 10th year and includes performances from Bishop Bullwinkle, Sir Charles Jones, Tucka, Lebrado and Theodis Ealey. It takes place at Memorial Auditorium on Friday at 8 PM.

CreativeNC is a screening of locally made films and shorts, with networking opportunities as well. The screening starts at 4 PM on Saturday at the North Carolina Museum of Art.

Carolina Theater in Durham is holding a special weekend of animated movies with classic and celebrated films from France, Japan and America, running all day long at the theater from Friday to Sunday.

