Green Hope’s Art in Motion Brings Energy to Cary

Editor’s Note: Green Hope High School student Aashna Shukla contributed to this article.

Cary, NC – The Green Hope High School Varsity Winterguard and Indoor Percussion invite you to take a part in their local competition to showcase a show that they have dedicated time on and love to show the public.

Getting To The Show

Along with Green Hope’s own Varsity Guard and Indoor Percussion, there will be 38 other wonderfully talented guards and percussion groups attending from schools around the state. Performances begin at 10:30 AM with percussion groups in the morning and finishing with guard shows in the late afternoon. Kids age five and under get in free, and tickets for those over the age of five cost $10 each.

During the Art In Motion event, there will be a Drive 4UR School event taking place in front of the school. Come take five minutes to test drive a new Ford and Ford will donate $20 to the Green Hope Band programs! Hope to see you there!

For more info on the event: http://greenhopeband.org/events/art-in-motion/

Loyalty and Dedication

This year’s GH Varsity show is titled “Wherever You May Go” and features a touching love story of loyalty and dedication. The story takes the audience to the icy slopes of a mountainside, emphasizing that no distance can keep apart the power of true love. “Wherever You May Go,” has won the Nashville and Atlanta regionals as well as several local competitions including Panther Creek Invitational, Cleveland High School and West Johnston High School. They will be attending the World Championships in Dayton, Ohio this coming April.

“I love the pure happiness we feel as we perform together. How for those four minutes and 38 seconds, nothing else in the world matters but your show and your team,” said Emily Carter, a senior guard member. “I love the feeling after a great run and getting rowdy beforehand. Most of all, I love my 18 best friends.”

Also, this past weekend at WGI Mid-Atlantic Power Regional, Varsity Guard won their third regional championship.

Traditional Japanese Art

The 2017 Green Hope Indoor Percussion show is titled “Sakura” and paints a beautiful portrayal of the traditional Japanese Cherry Blossom Festival. The music is influenced by a Japanese folk tune. They performed at the Panther Creek Invitational and won third place in their class. They made finals at the Spartanburg regional and finished in fifth place. The GH Indoor will be attending both Atlantic Indoor Association championships in Raleigh as well the World Championships in Dayton, Ohio.

Cheri Caggia, center marimba on the GH Indoor Percussion, describes her show as something that is meaningful to her.

“I love the minimalism and simple beauty of the show,” Caggia said. “It brings us all peace and happiness when we are playing it together.”

Event Details

Art In Motion

Saturday, March 25, 2017

Green Hope High School, 2500 Carpenter Upchurch Rd.

Starts at 8 AM

Story by Aashna Shukla. Photos courtesy of Casey Denbow and Jeanette Kennedy.