Weekend Events: Ballet Gala, Bicycle Race and More

Cary, NC – Now that the weather has picked up, there are lots of fun things to go out and do this weekend, including the Cary Ballet Conservatory’s Spring Gala, the first annual Tour de Triangle race, Art in Motion at Green Hope High School and more.

Thursday, March 23, 2017

This weekend, the Cary Theater is playing different films and documentaries. For documentaries, you can see the documentary about the legacy of Banksy’s art with Saving Banksy, playing at 7 PM on Thursday, and the highly acclaimed 20th Century Women, playing at 2 and 9 PM on Thursday.

The Fine Arts League of Cary is having its monthly meeting at the Cary Arts Center. Starting at 7:30 PM, this meeting is a place for both artists and people interested in the arts to network and get to know one another.

Friday, March 24, 2017

The Cary Ballet Conservatory is having its Spring Gala all this weekend, starting on Friday. There will be a performance at 7 PM, plus a matinee at 10 AM, taking place at the Cary Arts Center.

Wine Away Friday is an evening of music and wine at Chatham Hill Winery. It starts at 6 PM, with Cary band No Worries playing their acoustic mix all night.

Saturday, March 25, 2017

The first annual Tour de Triangle Century Ride takes place this Saturday at 7:30 AM. Starting at Cary Academy, the ride goes all the way to Chapel Hill to raise money for the UnitedHealthcare Children’s Foundation.

Art In Motion is a competition with winterguard and percussion units from around North Carolina. Starting at 8 AM, groups will be competing at Green Hope High School, which you can see live.

North Carolina FC plays its first home game of the regular season and its first with its new name. The game, against Miami FC, is at WakeMed Soccer Park and starts at 7:30 PM.

Sunday, March 26, 2017

This is the last day of the photography exhibit at Cary Town Hall. You can see Ian McRainey’s photography of space and various celestial bodies in the “Out of this World” showing, open all day.

The Cary Theater is screening the classic science-fiction movie Blade Runner, starting at 2 PM.

The Cary-Page Rotary Club is holding an open house to learn about the club. It takes place at the Page-Walker Arts & History Center at 6 PM and it is free to the public and refreshments will be served.

Around the Triangle

Art Jokes is a stand-up comedy show at the North Carolina Museum of Art. This is the museum’s first comedy show with six North Carolina stand-ups performing, all starting at 9 PM on Friday, March 24.

The Harlem Globetrotters are going to be playing at PNC Arena this Saturday, March 25. See if they can continue their winning streak with the games and 2 and 7 PM.

Deep River is a big musical performance at the Duke University Chapel, mixing gospel with jazz and bringing in musicians from around the world. This unique show begins at 8 PM.

