Weekend Events: Spring Festival, Teen Talents, Sports Tournaments and More

Cary, NC – There are lots of big events in Cary this weekend, with nationwide tournaments for baseball and table tennis, a free concert downtown and the start of the Cary Players’ newest play.

For a full list of events, go to the CaryCitizen calendar.

Thursday, March 30, 2017

The USA Baseball National High School Invitational is a baseball tournament all weekend long, with some of the best high school baseball teams from around the country competing. Games start at 10 AM at the USA Baseball National Complex.

The 2017 Butterfly Cary Cup Championship is a four-star sanctioned table tennis tournament at Triangle Table Tennis in Morrisville. Games go on until Sunday, April 2 with more than $17,000 in cash and prizes on the line with games starting at 10:30 AM.

Remarkable Journey is playing for free at the Cary Theater this weekend. It is a documentary about the lives of Indian immigrants in North Carolina and their subsequent generations. This movie starts at 7 PM on Thursday.

For more Thursday events, check out our calendar.

Friday, March 31, 2017

The Waverly Wine Walk starts back up for 2017 at Waverly Place. With a $10 donation, visitors get a wine glass and can sample wine at shops all around the shopping center, many of which also have special deals for the day. It starts at 5 PM.

Final Friday Art Loop is a collection of galleries and receptions all around Cary for artists to not only display their work but also meet and talk with visitors. All shows start at 6 PM.

The Cary Players’ last show of season is Agatha Christie’s “The Mousetrap.” This murder mystery play is going on this weekend and next, starting at 7:30 PM on Friday at the Cary Arts Center.

To see more Friday events, go to our calendar.

Saturday, April 1, 2017

Glenaire 5K is a race with registration going to benefit Glenaire’s scholarship fund. This event will also have a one-mile fun run, starting at Glenaire at 7:30 AM.

BikeMS Spring Fling is a series of bike rides organized by TeamCBC to benefit the National MS Society. There will be 30, 50 and 75 mile options with mechanic stops, breakfast and lunch. The ride starts at Inside Out Sports at 8:30 AM.

Spring Festival is a big downtown arts and crafts show in Downtown Cary at Bond Brothers Beer Company. The event starts at noon, and at 5 PM, there will be a free concert by the Mountain Goats.

For a full list of Saturday events, go to our calendar.

Sunday, April 2, 2017

Fairy Garden Workshop is a class at Garden Supply Co. Here, visitors will learn how to make miniature or “fairy” gardens. The class starts at 2 PM, with registration required in advance.

Triangle’s Got Talent is a show hosted by the Cary Teen Council with 15 teenagers performing their talents, from singing to dancing to comedy to juggling. All proceeds go to Read & Feed, starting at 5 PM at the Cary Theater.

And there are more Sunday events on our calendar.

Around the Triangle

Art in Bloom is a show at the North Carolina Museum of Art all this weekend, mixing art and flowers with top quality flower arrangement. Shows open at 10 AM each day of the event.

The Flaming Lips will be performing in Raleigh’s The Ritz this Friday. The long-lasting experimental rock band will be playing starting at 8 PM, with rap group Clipping opening for them.

Seven is a documentary play presented by Sotto Voce Theatre, talking about seven different women from around the world who risked their lives to help women and children in their community. The show plays on Friday and Saturday, starting at 7:30 PM at the Living Arts Collective in Durham.

Events from the CaryCitizen calendar. Photos by Remarkable Journey, Ian Robson and Hal Goodtree.