Business Bits: Restaurants, Gyms and Much More

Cary, NC – This edition of Business Bits is a lot busier than usual with many new stores either opening or announcing this month.

New Restaurants

In Downtown Cary, Pizzeria Faulisi has opened with an authentic stone-fire pizza oven inside. Also in Downtown Cary, FRESH. Local Ice Cream said it is planning to open in April.

In Morrisville, Mekong Vietnamese Cuisine and Potbelly Sandwich Shop are now open. On Kildaire Farm Road, Turkish restaurant Istanbul Restaurant is now open. In the Shops at Bradford, breakfast restaurant First Watch is now open. And in the new Shoppes at Weston Corners shopping center, Southern restaurant Charlie Grainger’s is now open.

There are also restaurants coming to Cary and Morrisville that are replacing previous locations. In the old Ginza location, Asian restaurant Eighty8 is now open. Along High House Road, the former Rudino’s is becoming Smok’d BBQ & Tap. In Millpond Village, Remo is turning into Thai Lotus. And in Parkside Town Commons, Nishiki is turning into Szechuan Heat.

Other restaurants that have announced they are coming are health restaurant Kale Me Crazy in Waverly Place and Kung Fu Tea in Preston Corners. Also, Cary restaurant and music venue Abbey Road Tavern & Grill is opening a second location in Apex.

And while not exactly food, construction is underway on a new ABC Store in Cary, on SW Cary Pkwy next to Fresh Market.

Health, Beauty and Fitness

There are several health-related businesses opening or announcing in the Cary area. Now open at the corner of Chapel Hill and NW Maynard Road is Cantino Optometry. Also open next week is My Gym at Preston Walk, with open houses until Sunday, April 2, 2017.

And in Morrisville, obstacle course-based fitness Warrior Tech OCR is now open.

In Waverly Place, skin care business BodyLase has announced it is opening soon.

Education

Eye Level Learning Center has leased space in the new Amberly shopping center. And opening in the Fall is private learning center Oak Village Academy.

And starting on Tuesday, April 11, Tinkergarten will be holding classes in Umstead State Park.

Other Businesses

Clothing store Ever After Kids has put up signs at Preston Corners.

Investment advisors Edward Jones has leased space on Walnut Street.

And the Hilton has announced it is opening Homewood Suites on Crossroads Boulevard, with the groundbreaking scheduled for the first quarter of 2018.

Story by staff reports. Photos by Lindsey Chester and Michael Papich. Community coverage sponsored in part by Waverly Place in Cary.