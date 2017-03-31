Cary, NC – This month, the Cary Theater is showing a variety of movies, from new dramas, classic blockbusters, thought-provoking documentaries and live performances by musicians and comedians.

New Feature Films

Neruda – Thursday, April 13 at 2 and 7 PM; Friday, April 14 at 9 PM; Thursday, April 20, 2017 at 9:15 PM

Love & Taxes – Thursday, April 20 at 2 and 7 PM; Friday, April 21 at 7 PM

Classic Hits

The Cary Theater is playing multiple hit movies from the past decades. Also, the screening of Jurassic Park will include a talk afterwards about recent science on dinosaur proteins and DNA.

Twister – Thursday, April 6, 2017 at 7 PM

Weird Science – Thursday, April 6, 2017 at 9:30 PM

Jurassic Park – Friday, April 7, 2017 at 7 PM, part of Science on Screen with a talk afterwards about research into dinosaur DNA

The Neverending Story – Sunday, April 9, 2017 at 2 PM

The Big Lebowski – Thursday, April 13, 2017 at 9:30 PM

The Philadelphia Story – Sunday, April 30, 2017 at 2 PM

Documentaries

The Cary Theater is always a destination for documentaries, including the free screening of Remarkable Journey about Indian immigrants in North Carolina.

Remarkable Journey – Saturday, April 1 at 2 and 7 PM; Thursday, April 6, 2017 at 2 PM (all free)

Dying Laughing – Friday, April 14 at 7 PM; Friday, April 21 at 9:15 PM; Thursday, April 27 at 9 PM; Saturday, April 29, 2017 at 7 PM

Just Eat It: A Food Waste Story – Sunday, April 16, 2017 at 2 PM (free)

In Search of Israeli Cuisine – Sunday, April 23 at 2 PM; Thursday, April 27 at 2 and 7 PM; Saturday, April 29, 2017 at 9 PM

Special Film Events

18th Annual Animation Show of Shows – Saturday, April 1, 2017 at 8:30 PM

Theater Café – Tuesday, April 4, 2017 at 7 PM

Motion For Pictures Screening Series Presented by Triangle Filmmaking Community – Wednesday, April 5, 2017 at 7 PM

Live Performances

Live performances at the Cary Theater include both music, stand-up comedy and plays from local actors and playwrights.

Triangle’s Got Talent, Presented by Cary Teen Council – Sunday, April 2, 2017 at 5 PM

Ellis Paul and Dean Fields, Presented by Six String – Saturday, April 8, 2017 at 8 PM

Son of PlaySlam, Presented by Cary Playwrights’ Forum – Saturday, April 15, 2017 at 7:30 PM

Comedy with Andy Hendrickson and Blaire Postman – Saturday, April 22, 2017 at 8 PM

Jon Shain and Danielle Miraglia, Presented by Six String – Friday, April 28 at 8 PM

Story by staff reports. Photos by Hal Goodtree, Michael Papich and the Town of Cary.