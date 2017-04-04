Live at Lunch Returning to Downtown Cary

Cary, NC – Since 2015, Spring has meant the return of a new Cary tradition with Live at Lunch providing free live music downtown every Thursday.



Thursday Events

Cary’s first Live at Lunch started on Thursday, May 7, 2015 with a pleasantly simple idea: have local musicians perform live in Downtown Cary and give people seating options so they can enjoy the music for free during lunch.

Located on Fidelity Plaza at the intersection of Academy and Chatham Street, the event starts at 11:30 AM on a stage provided by the Town of Cary. The music series brings musicians from a variety of styles and backgrounds and Grammy-nominee Kate McGarry.

Coming Performances

This year’s line-up includes:

April 6, Kate McGarry – Jazz

April 13, Nick Driver – Rock and Folk

April 20, Cassey Cotton – Soul

April 27, Ariel Pocock – Jazz

May 4, Rory John Zak Duo – Country

May 11, Garrett Newton Duo – Bluegrass

May 18, Jimmy Weaver – Motown

May 25, E.G. Peters – Classic Rock

And with all Live at Lunch performances and events, everyone is permitted and invited to bring their own food to the seating provided.

Story by staff reports. Photos by Lindsey Chester and Jessica Patrick.