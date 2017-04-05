Weekend Events: Live Music, Poetry Festival and More

Cary, NC – With beautiful weather back in Cary, there are lots of fun things to do this weekend, including the return of Live at Lunch, races and food festivals, local musicians performing and more.

Thursday, April 6, 2017

Live at Lunch is back with its first show of the series on this Thursday. Grammy-nominated singer Kate McGarry will be performing at 11:30 AM at Fidelity Plaza in Downtown Cary, with benches set up for visitors to sit and enjoy lunch while listening.

This Thursday is the last day to see Remarkable Journey, the documentary about Indian immigrants living in North Carolina. The documentary starts at 2 PM at the Cary Theater.

The Mousetrap, the famous murder mystery play, is this weekend at the Cary Arts Center, performed by the Cary Players. But on this Thursday show at 7:30 PM, $1 from each ticket will be donated to the 200 Club of Wake County.

Friday, April 7, 2017

Local band the Lounge Doctors will be performing at Cary’s new restaurant Eighty8 at 6:30 PM, with a mix of classic rock sounds and songs.

Abbey Road is opening its second location in Apex this Friday, with Cary local Tom Teachout performing at 5 PM for this grand opening.

Brew-Ha-Ha is a head-to-head beer competition with two new craft beers going up against one another and visitors can come, try them and vote for their favorite. It takes place at Brixx in the Bradford Shops and Parkside Town Commons.

Science on Screen is having another event at the Cary Theater. After a screening of Jurassic Park, Dr. Elena Schroeter from NCSU’s Biological Sciences Department will talk about her work with dinosaur bones and extracting proteins, all starting at 7 PM.

Saturday, April 8, 2017

The Cary Road Race is back at Koka Booth Amphitheatre, with a 5K, 10K or one-mile option. This is a family friendly race that goes all the way around the lake at the amphitheatre, starting at 8:30 AM.

Cary Classical Concerts is back with another performance in its series, this time featuring highly acclaimed pianist Anthony Lee. The concert starts at 7:30 PM at St. Francis United Methodist Church.

Ellis Paul and Dean Fields are performing at the Cary Theater at 8 PM, presented by Six String. Both are acoustic singer-songwriters and Paul is also teaching a songwriting class that same day at 1 PM, also at the Cary Theater.

Sunday, April 9, 2017

Downtown Food and Flea is back in Downtown Cary in Ashworth Village, with arts and crafts, food trucks and local beer vendors. The marketplace opens at noon.

The Nazim Hikmet Poetry Festival is a great place to hear poetry by local people, including talks from keynote speakers about poetry. It starts at 1 PM at the Page-Walker Center.

Around the Triangle

Downtown Jazz Series is a series of jazz performances at Circa 1888 in Downtown Raleigh. This Friday, April 7, NC band Peter Lamb and the Wolves will be performing with a $1 entry fee that also gets you a lifetime membership. Show starts at 8:30 PM.

There will be a Job Fair held by Dress for Success at 1812 Tillery Place in Raleigh on Friday, April 7 starting at 1:30 PM. It is free to attend.

The Full Frame Documentary Film Festival is this Saturday and Sunday at Durham’s Carolina Theater. Come see documentaries made by North Carolina directors and journalists with all kinds of topics and tones.

