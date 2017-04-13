Southern Women’s Show Encourages Local Eating

Story originally appeared on FoodCary.

Cary, NC – North Carolina is known as an agricultural state but how many of us eat food grown locally around us? At the upcoming Southern Women’s Show, visitors can learn about all the ways to eat local and even try food from vendors in the Triangle.

Importance of Eating Local

Running from Friday, April 21 to Sunday, April 23, 2017, the Southern Women’s Show brings all kinds of local topics to the North Carolina State Fairgrounds, from fashion to home care to, yes, food.

On the Food Lion Kitchen Stage will be four chefs with nationwide recognition but there will also be Triangle food vendors there to show people their food. One of those vendors is Fadia House from Cary, who operates the Lebanese bakery Floury Apron.

House said using local ingredients is very important to her and she encourages everyone to take the same approach.

“It is healthier and you know it has not travelled far so it is fresh,” House said.

House said she takes the same fresh approach with her own baking and ensures that even her Lebanese recipes are made using North Carolina products.

“I like to tell people to eat local so I have to do the same,” House said.

