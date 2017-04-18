Cary Breweries Weigh In on Raising Cap on Distribution

Story originally appeared on FoodCary.

Cary, NC – Breweries have taken off quickly in North Carolina and the Triangle in particular. And new legislation proposed by the General Assembly would change the way these craft breweries can distribute their product, in a way those in the Cary area support.

Growth of Beer in Cary

According to the North Carolina Craft Brewers Guild, there are 203 breweries in the state, including three here in Cary. What you might not know is, in North Carolina, these breweries can only self-distribute their beer up to 25,000 barrels (one barrel is roughly 31 gallons).

House Bill 500, in its current form, would raise that cap to 200,000 barrels before a brewery would have to start using a third-party distributor instead, in addition to other omnibus changes to alcohol law in North Carolina.

The head brewers at Fortnight Brewing and Bond Brothers Beer Company in Cary both say they support raising the cap.

Story and photo by Michael Papich.