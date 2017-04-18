CaryCitizen Guide to Breaking Lent

Cary, NC – We are now past Easter and for some of you, that means Lent is over. And if you are now getting back into your favorite treats and drinks, here are some places around Cary you can go to indulge your personal tastes.

Dessert

For the past 40 days of Lent, you may have gone the common route and gave up all sorts of treats. Cakes, ice cream, candy, chocolate; in other words, dessert. Instead of celebrating the end of your fast with a Hershey’s bar, here are some stores in Cary where you can really let loose.

Once In A Blue Moon Bakery and Café is a popular spot for breakfast but they also make a wide array of baked goods, from cakes to pies and more, located at 115 W Chatham St.

La Farm Bakery is well known as a place to get bread but there are also many French-style desserts there, from cakes to profiteroles to tortes and more, located at 4248 NW Cary Pkwy.

Simply Cakes was recently named the best cupcake shop in North Carolina and it is right here in Cary, with a creative list of flavors and fillings, located at 1881 Lake Pine Dr.

Sugar Buzz Bakery and Café is an intimate bakery and if you like breakfast pastries, this is going to be a good location for you, located at 1231 Kildaire Farm Rd.

Duck Donuts is a good place to go if you missed having an occasional sweet treat on the way to work, with freshly made doughnuts every day, located at 100 Wrenn Dr.

Great Harvest Bread Co. has expanded its location in Cary and while it still has lots of fresh wheat bread, there are plenty of pastries too, and now with gluten-free options, located at 1240 NW Maynard Rd.

Mithai House of Indian Desserts is a great stop if you want vegan desserts, desserts without nuts or grains, or if you want to try something other that what is typical in a grocery store, located at 744-F E Chatham St.

Gigi’s Cupcakes is, as the name suggests, a good place to get cupcakes but they have other baked treats as well, such as frosting-filled cookies, located at 302 Colonnades Way in Waverly Place.

Chanticleer Café and Bakery is a total-package breakfast stop, with coffee and eggs but also many freshly made breakfast pastries, located at 6490 Tryon Rd.

Wine and Beer

If you gave up drinking any alcohol during Lent, there are a lot of places in Cary dedicated to making sure your next sip has everything it needs.

Jordan Lake Brewing Company is Cary’s newest brewery and it has a relaxed, lake house look, billards and other games, and most importantly, beer. Located at 320 E Durham Rd.

Bond Brothers Beer Company was recently voted as the best new brewery in the country. You can go there yourself and see why, located at 202 E Cedar St.

Fortnight Brewing Company can transport visitors from Cary to the heart of London with its English-inspired ales and there are always events going on there, located at 1006 SW Maynard Rd.

Chatham Hill Winery are Cary’s wine makers, with a wide selection, a small vineyard out front and tours of their machines in the back, plus music every Friday, located at 8245 Chapel Hill Rd.

Pharmacy Bottle + Beverage is Downtown Cary’s bottle shop, with a large variety of beers from around North Carolina and beyond, plus there are several beers on tap, located at 120 E Chatham St.

Chatham Street Wine Market is a wine store in Cary that is always bringing in new labels and bottles, with lots of events for mingling and tasting, located at 111 W Chatham St.

HighCraft Beer Market is another store in Cary with many beers from around the state, all organized by type and the staff will help you find exactly what you are looking for with expert recommendations. Located at 2716 NC-55.

Great Grapes is a wine market that has everything you need to put on an event, from glassware to cheese, and they also work with wine festivals around the year, located at 1237 Kildaire Farm Rd.

BottleDog Bites & Brews is a new bottle shop in Cary with lots of local options both to go and on tap. And this dog-friendly shop also has a kitchen if you want to eat while you are there, located at 8306 Chapel Hill Rd.

The Wine Merchant is a large store with wines from all across the country and the world, located at 4240 NW Cary Pkwy.

Story by staff reports. Photos by Hal Goodtree, Ian Sane and m01229.