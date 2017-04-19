Weekend Events: Dentistry From The Heart, NC Courage, Chatham Street Chowdown and More

Cary, NC – There are a lot of big events in Cary this weekend, from the first home game of the NC Courage to the return of the Downtown Cary food truck rodeo to the free dental screenings at Cary Family Dental and more.

For a full list of events, check out the CaryCitizen calendar.

Thursday, April 20, 2017

Live in the District Music Series is back at Park West Village in Morrisville. This is free outdoor music in front of the Stone Theater at 6:30 PM. This week, Band of Oz is performing.

Azura Skin Care Center in Cary is having its one-year anniversary. There will be drinks, raffles, discounts for products and services and more. The event starts at 5:30 PM.

The Cary Theater is playing two great independent movies: Neruda at 9:15 PM and Love & Taxes at 2 and 7 PM.

Friday, April 21, 2017

The Wake County SilverArts Reception is the reception and presentation of awards for the Wake County SilverArts Competition for artists aged 55 and older. The reception starts at 10:30 AM at the Cary Senior Center.

Wine Away Friday is a music event at Chatham Hill Winery, with this week’s performance by the acoustic duo Kevin Drive. The music starts at 7 PM with seating available inside and outside.

Haywood band Balsam Range is performing at the Cary Arts Center, with their mix of bluegrass, jazz, gospel and more. This show, part of the Marvelous Music Mainstage Series, at 7:30 PM.

Saturday, April 22, 2017

Dentistry From The Heart is a free dental screening event, including extractions, cleanings and fillings. It is for adults aged 18 and older and starts at 7 AM at Cary Family Dental.

The Third Annual Bucket Bash is a cook-off fundraiser for the Fill Your Bucket Foundation. It takes place at The Chef’s Academy in Morrisville and starts at 6 PM, with live music and auctions as well.

The NC Courage play their first home game this Saturday at 7:30 PM. This game, at Sahlen’s Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park and it is against the Portland Thorns FC.

Sunday, April 23, 2017

The Cary Greenways Half Marathon is a series of races at Bond Park, with a 5K, a 10K, half-marathon, fun run and other options. Part of April’s Fit Cary month, starting at 8 AM.

The Chatham Street Chowdown is back for 2017, with food trucks, beer and wine vendors and live music along Chatham Street. It runs from 12:30 to 5 PM.

The Triangle Youth Orchestra, together with the Triangle Youth String Sinfonia, will be performing their Spring Concert. This show starts at 4 PM at the Cary Arts Center.

Around the Triangle

All this weekend, Beethoven’s Ninth will be performed at Meymandi Concert Hall in Downtown Raleigh. It starts at 7:30 PM on Thursday and 8 PM on Friday and Saturday.

The NC Science Festival Statewide Star Party is a stargazing event on American Tobacco Trail in Apex. You can also learn about the constellations and the mythology behind them and it starts at 6:30 PM on Friday, April 21.

Interested in Civil War History? This 152nd Anniversary Surrender Event at Bennett Place Historic Site in Durham will give you a chance to learn all about the Civil War here in North Carolina, starting at 10 AM on Saturday, April 22, 2017. It is free to attend.

For a full list of events, go to the CaryCitizen calendar. Photos by Hal Goodtree, Lindsey Chester and the NC Courage.