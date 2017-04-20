Cary McDonald’s Partnering with High School Environmental Efforts

Story originally appeared on FoodCary.

Cary, NC – We sort our recycling every week but do you think about recycling your coffee grounds? Cary High School is starting a program to reuse coffee grounds to help grow plants and they are getting help from a store that makes a lot of coffee each morning.

How to Recycle Coffee

The McDonald’s on Walnut Street is one of the first franchise locations in North Carolina to join in with the Good Neighbor, Good Grounds program, which donates coffee grounds to create fertilizer or compost for gardens.

Ric Richards, franchise owner of Cary’s McDonald’s stores, said the idea came from looking for ways to connect the business with groups in Cary.

“It all starts with being a good neighbor,” Richards said. “It’s an extension of our partnership. We are trying to give back to a community that gives so much to us.”

Story by Michael Papich. Photo by Lindsey Chester.