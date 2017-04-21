The Cary News Ends Print Publication

Cary, NC – Cary’s newspaper for more than 50 years, The Cary News, is stopping printing as its parent newspaper transitions many of its local papers to an online publication.

Change in Publication

The Cary News has been in circulation since 1963 but this year, print publications included with copies of The News & Observer stopped.

“Because most of the content in it has been published in The News & Observer or at newsobserver.com, we no longer insert it into all home-delivered copies of The News & Observer,” said John Drescher, senior vice president and executive editor of The News & Observer.

Some Cary and Morrisville residents may have noticed their copies of The Cary News stopping at different times because the rollback happened gradually, stopping in some neighborhoods before others.

The News & Observer, which bought The Cary News in 1971, operates many local papers in North and South Carolina. Similarly, some of these local papers in the Triangle area have also stopped print publication while others, such as Southwest Wake News, are still in print.

“As more and more readers get their news from newsobserver.com, we will continue to review our print community papers and how we can best serve local readers,” Drescher said.

The Cary News‘ office in the Cary Theater are also no longer in use.

Both The News & Observer and The Charlotte Observer are owned by McClatchy.

Story by Michael Papich. Photos courtesy of the Cary Visual Art Gallery and Michael Papich.