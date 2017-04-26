Weekend Events: Art Loop, Farmers’ Market and More

Cary, NC – It will be a busy weekend in Cary, with Art Loop, the Farmers’ Market, lots of live music and more. And best of all, no more rain.

For a full list of events, go to the CaryCitizen calendar.

Thursday, April 27, 2017

Live in the District is back at Park West Village for the Spring and early Summer, with a free, live, outdoor performance. This week’s musician is Carter Winter at 6:30 PM in front of Stone Theater.

Green Hope High School‘s orchestra is holding its Spring concert, with music including Mozart’s Symphony No. 25. The show starts at 7 PM at the school auditorium.

The Cary Theater is showing new documentaries this weekend, starting on Thursday. At 2 and 7 PM, see the foreign food documentary In Search of Israeli Cuisine and at 9 PM, it’s the documentary about comedy Dying Laughing.

To see a full list of events, go to our calendar.

Friday, April 28, 2017

Waverly Place’s Wine Walk is having its April event this Friday at 5 PM. For a $10 donation to the Kay Yow Cancer Fund, visitors can travel around Waverly Place and sample wine from various businesses, who will also have special deals going on.

Final Friday Art Loop is this Friday, with receptions for new exhibits by local artists all around Cary, from galleries to museums to Town Hall and more. All receptions start at 6 PM.

Six String is presenting acoustic blues musicians Jon Shain, Danielle Miraglia and FJ Ventre. These three musical storytellers are performing at the Cary Theater at 8 PM.

You can see more Friday events on our calendar.

Saturday, April 29, 2017

Cary’s Downtown Farmers Market is this Saturday morning along Chatham Street in Cary. Starting at 8 AM, you can come out and buy fresh produce from local farmers.

RDU Airport is hosting the annual Plane Pull fundraiser with teams pulling 30,000-pound airplanes to see who can do it the fastest. This event, which raises money for the Special Olympics of North Carolina, is open to the public and starts at 9 AM.

Spring Daze is this weekend at Bond Park, with arts and crafts vendors from around Cary, plus local food and live music. It all starts at 9 AM.

The North Carolina Courage are having their second home game this Saturday, with game time starting at 7:30 PM. The Courage are currently the top-ranked team in the league and are taking on the Orlando Pride.

There are more Saturday events on our calendar.

Sunday, April 30, 2017

Head for the Cure is a 5K race to raise money for brain cancer research. This event takes place at Koka Booth Amphitheater at 8 AM.

West Regional Library always holds many events in Cary. For the Summer, they are having a preview meeting where you can learn what’s coming and give your feedback. The meeting starts at the library at 2 PM.

And you can find more Sunday events on our calendar.

Around the Triangle

Big Boss Brewing Company in North Raleigh is having a special beer tasting event for some of its new oak-aged beers. Come enjoy this limited offering, going on all day Friday, April 28, 2017.

HerbFest is ending this weekend so make it out while you still can. At Festival Park in Wake Forest, with lots of vegetables for sale as well as fresh herbs. Open from 9 AM to 6 PM on Friday and Saturday, April 28 and 29, and 10 AM to 4 PM on Sunday, April 30, 2017.

The Art of Cool Jazz Festival is all this weekend in Durham, featuring musicians such as George Clinton, Common, Rakim and Terrace Martin. Shows take place all across the city, including the Durham Performing Arts Center.

Events from the CaryCitizen calendar. Photos by Hal Goodtree and eperales.