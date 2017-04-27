Business Bits: Restaurants Opening and New Business Announcements

Cary, NC – This month, there are several new businesses that have opened in Cary, as well as others that have announced their arrival.

Businesses Opening Up

In Downtown Cary, there are two new businesses now open in April. FRESH. Local Ice Cream had its grand opening between Crosstown Pub and the Cary Theater at the start of the month. Also, Italian business Pro’s Epicurean Market & Café is now open, next door to Bond Brothers Beer Company.

Opened in late March, but after our March Business Bits article, SteinMart is now at Parkside Town Commons. Also, a new Famous Toastery in Weston Corners is now open.

Also, between Darrington Drive and James Jackson Avenue, Dean’s Seafood is now reopened as Dean’s Kitchen + Grill.

Businesses Announcing Arrival

In Parkside Town Commons, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit announced they are coming another location there. Also, Autumn and Avery Clothing Boutique has leased space at Parkside Town Commons.

Postmasters has a sign up that it is moving into Cedar Street, near Midtown and Bond Brothers Beer Company. It appears to be a restaurant.

In the Shoppes at Kildaire, Juice Vibes of Cary has signs up that it is moving into the former TCBY location.

At Alston Town Center, Wynn Nail Salon has added its name to the list of businesses moving in there.

Other Business News

Charlotte-based real estate company Spectrum Companies is opening an office in Cary.

Also, SearStone‘s board of directors has hired a new executive director, chief financial officer and administrator of Brittany Place, SearStone’s healthcare neighborhood.

