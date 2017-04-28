Cary, NC – May is filled with new comedies and documentaries at the Cary Theater, as well as live music, stand-up and some classic films as part of Cary Theater’s “Movie Madness.”

New Films

The Cary Theater brings new independent films to Cary, from the United States and around the world.

The Last Word – Thursday, May 4 at 2 and 7 PM; Friday, May 5 at 9:30 PM; Sunday, May 7 at 2 PM; Thursday, May 11, 2017 at 7 PM

After The Storm – Thursday, May 4 at 9:30 PM; Friday, May 5 at 7 PM; Thursday, May 11 at 2 PM and 9:30 PM; Friday, May 12, 2017 at 9 PM

Growing Up Smith – Friday, May 12 at 7 PM; Sunday, May 14 at 2 PM; Thursday, May 18 at 2 and 7 PM; Saturday, May 20 at 9 PM; Saturday, May 27, 2017 at 9:30 PM

Frantz – Thursday, May 25 at 2 and 9 PM; Saturday, May 27 at 7 PM; Sunday, May 28, 2017 at 2 PM

Documentaries

One of The Cary Theater’s defining features is its many thought-provoking documentary screenings.

Just Eat It: A Food Waste Story – Tuesday, May 2, 2017 at 7 PM (Free)

My Scientology Movie – Thursday, May 18 at 9:15 PM; Saturday, May 20 at 7 PM; Sunday, May 21 at 2 PM; Thursday, May 25, 2017 at 7 PM

Tommy! The Dreams I Keep Inside Me – Wednesday, May 31, 2017 at 7 PM, includes musical performance

Classic Films

If you have ever wanted to see any classic movies shown up on the big screen, the Cary Theater can have you covered.

The General – Friday, May 19, 2017 at 7 PM

Blazing Saddles – Friday, May 26, 2017 at 7 PM

Psycho – Friday, May 26, 2017 at 9 PM

Live Performances

Sirens of Spring: Mama’s Black Sheep, Christine Havrilla and Naked Blue, presented by Six String – Saturday, May 6, 2017 at 8 PM

Stand-up Comedy with Collin Moulton and Andrew George – Saturday, May 13, 2017 at 8 PM

Community Filmmaking

Motion For Pictures Screening Series Presented By Triangle Filmmaking Community – Wednesday, May 3, 2017 at 7 PM

Rough Cuts Review – Tuesday, May 16, 2017 at 7 PM

Story by staff reports. Photos by Michael Papich and Hal Goodtree.