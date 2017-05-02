Pictures: Spring Daze 2017

Cary, NC – The weather was warm and the sky a clear blue for the 24th Annual Spring Daze festival at Bond Park on Saturday, April 29, 2017.

A steady flow of visitors enjoyed the all-day event featuring hundreds of craft vendors, dozens of food trucks and bands, storytelling, clog dancing, magicians and stilt walkers.

Here’s some of our coverage from Spring Daze past:

Photos: Spring Daze 2017

Photos by Hal Goodtree.