Pictures: Spring Daze 2017
Cary, NC – The weather was warm and the sky a clear blue for the 24th Annual Spring Daze festival at Bond Park on Saturday, April 29, 2017.
A steady flow of visitors enjoyed the all-day event featuring hundreds of craft vendors, dozens of food trucks and bands, storytelling, clog dancing, magicians and stilt walkers.
Here’s some of our coverage from Spring Daze past:
Photos: Spring Daze 2017
Photos by Hal Goodtree.
